No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point.

Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.

The Danish bank employees' union on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 had been robbery-free.

“It is just amazing. Because (robberies) put an absolutely extreme strain on the affected employees every time (they) happened,” spokesman Steen Lund Olsen said in a statement.

Finance Denmark, the banking sector’s association, said only about 20 bank branches across the country have cash holdings. But then the number of bank branches has fallen from 219 in 1991 to 56 in 2021, it said.

News reports noted that cash withdrawals in Denmark have been dropping by about three-quarters every year for the past six years.

In 2000, 221 bank robberies were recorded, Finance Denmark said. In 2021, there was just one.

Initially, robbers switched their attentions from bank branches to Automatic Teller Machines, with such attacks peaking at 18 in 2016. But those too have come down to zero amid better surveillance and technical protection, the industry association said.

Finance Denmark said criminals in recent years have turned to defrauding people online.

Recommended Stories

  • Theodore Roosevelt's gun sells for nearly $1 million dollars

    A Smith and Wesson that belonged to former president Theodore Roosevelt just sold for more than $910,000 at an auction.

  • Father of Idaho murder victim says he hopes police "picked the right guy"

    Following the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, investigators are combing through every aspect of his life.

  • New year, same selloff: Tesla shares slump on demand worries, logistical issues

    Tesla Inc shares started 2023 where they left off last year, dropping by as much as 10.5% on Tuesday on growing worries about weakening demand and logistical problems that have hampered deliveries for the world's most valuable automaker. Once worth more than $1 trillion, Tesla lost more than 65% in market value in a tumultuous 2022. Tuesday's slide came after the electric vehicle maker missed estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries despite shipping a record number of vehicles.

  • Mount Dora police still investigating double homicide

    Two people were killed Saturday at Waterman Village Lakeside Community. As of late Monday there had been no arrests.

  • Internet providers warn against EU plans to make Big Tech cover telcos costs

    A group representing internet service providers across Europe said on Tuesday that a proposal to make Big Tech companies pay towards telecom operators' network costs could create systemic weakness in critical infrastructure. Telecom operators have been pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would see U.S. tech firms like Alphabet’s Google, Meta’s Facebook, and Netflix bear some of the costs of Europe's telecoms network, arguing that they drive much of the region’s internet traffic.

  • Woman left on side of interstate by rideshare driver hit by vehicles, killed

    Police say she was hit by a pickup that left the scene and a car. The pickup's driver was arrested hours later. But questions abound about the rideshare driver's actions.

  • Land Rover Range Rover | How to use the window shades

    Like many off-roaders of a certain age, the Range Rover has matured and evolved. Conceived in the late 1960s as a rugged ute with British sensibility and taste, it’s grown into a design statement that showcases Land Rover’s latest technologies and most decadent luxury features. While Range Rover will always conjure the notion of tartan-clad hunters and loyal yellow dogs, it’s immediately clear the fifth-generation model advances Land Rover's quest for new customers. My jaw drops when I catch my first glimpse of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition in my driveway. Dressed in Sunset Gold Satin finish -- which rings up $7,450 of the vehicle’s $169,900 sticker -- it looks expensive yet more nouveau riche than anything I’ve seen Land Rover build. That’s a good thing. Land Rover's color and materials team knew what it was doing.-- a little bling is necessary for Land Rover to aggressively compete with the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, to say nothing of electric performers like the Hummer SUV and Rivian R1S. Against this crowded field, Land Rover brings it. The Range Rover comes in long and short wheelbases and can seat as many as seven or as few as four. The basic Range Rover starts at $104,500 for the mild hybrid inline-six model, while the high-powered First Edition and SV variants approach the eye-watering $200,000 level with options. A plug-in hybrid joins the lineup later this year and an all-electric model follows next year. Based on Jaguar-Land Rover's new MLA-Flex platform, the Range Rover offers a bevy of useful features, including all-wheel steering, JLR's clever Pivi Pro Infotainment and power-assisted doors (coming on 2023 models). The new generation also offers noise canceling technology, a suspension that can self-adjust due to road conditions and six different driving modes that can be calibrated for on- or off-road conditions. The design changes continue Range Rover’s aesthetic journey from rugged to racy. The 2022 model is flashy -- note the door accents and cutting-edge taillights -- but everything is flush to the body and it’s a modern, minimalist approach. Every line has a purpose. It makes SUVs from Audi and Lexus look terribly busy, and even the fourth-gen Range Rover is fussy in comparison. The grille and front end should look familiar to loyalists, but the boat tail shape in back is less prominent than ever before and the taillights disappear into the piano black settings. It’s a deep contrast to the previous model and its traditional blocky lighting. Still, the Range Rover looks like a dressier version of the last generation and it is a measured evolution. The off-roader has undergone far greater change, most notably the BMW-lead 2001 redesign. Let’s pause for a moment to dwell on the paint. Various shades of gold and bronze are the Range Rover’s calling card, but the First Edition and SV offer this so-called Sunset Gold Satin finish. In pictures, you can’t tell the difference between this shade and the cheaper paint. In real life, when the sun hits the finish — with coarse aluminum baked in — the promise of a “bright golden sparkle with high reflectivity” is delivered. Range Rover is the latest company to employ color schemes to burnish its products, a trend recognized by everyone from Kia with its matte EV6 to Maserati and its iridescent Levante Trofeo. Wisely, Land Rover employs this champagne chaser to differentiate the Range Rover, but doesn’t go overboard. My tester had the optional gloss black 23-inch wheels and black roof, which set off the golden hue with tasteful contrast. The interior was bathed in a light-and-creamy leather dubbed Perlino. It's everywhere. Rest your elbow on top of the door -- leather. The center console -- leather. Even the headliner had stitched leather. It’s broken up with light wood on the door panels and bisecting the dash, with chrome flourishes on the controls. While the lofty price tag gave me pause, the interior’s sophisticated use of materials and clever layout won me over. The Range Rover’s airy setting is reminiscent of Lincoln and Volvo designs, which is a testament to all three brand’s focus on interiors. The First Edition also included rear-sear entertainment screens and massaging seats in front (which were just OK — better than Mercedes’ massages but not nearly as good as Jeep’s). I was surprised to find a cooler in the center console, which I used to chill my wallet and keys inadvertently. It’s far better at keeping your beverages cold. #rangerover #landrover #landroverrangerover

  • Midlands woman killed in head-on crash with man being chased by SC law enforcement

    The woman died in a New Year’s Day accident, according to the coroner’s office.

  • Vrabel plays no games: Titans starting Dobbs at QB vs Jags

    Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans' playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit's practice squad. “Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week, and then Malik (Willis) has to continue to prepare like a starter.”

  • 'We didn't have enough cribs': Inside a children's hospital strained by viruses

    The collision of RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and other viruses has strained children's hospitals across the country, including Loma Linda in the Inland Empire.

  • Two-year ban on foreign homebuyers takes effect in Canada

    The measure was enacted to tackle the pressing issue of housing affordability in the country.

  • Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala

    A number of children are among the victims of the crowd surge at a shopping centre, police say.

  • DA: Man robbed, assaulted 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro blaze

    A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in Attleboro.

  • Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away

    It was all over the fashion runways. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends. “As an interior designer, I love infusing fashion trends in my designs,” says Cincinnati-based Amy Youngblood.

  • How much rain fell in the Fresno-Clovis area? Here’s where we stand for the season

    Will it last after a fast start last year fizzled by spring?

  • New California laws for 2023

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some of the new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023.

  • Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows

    Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities, the number for last year is equivalent to the total for more than a decade. The data showed 150,392 of the migrants were from Venezuela, by far the largest share, followed by 29,413 from Ecuador and 22,454 from Haiti.

  • Lakers player grades: Los Angeles ends road trip on a positive note

    The Lakers ended their five-game road trip with a winning record by dispatching the Hornets 121-115 on Monday.

  • Russia admits heavy casualties in Ukrainian strike on occupied Donetsk region; 63 Russian soldiers killed

    While Russia continues its New Year's bombardment of Kyiv, Moscow admitted to heavy casualties in the Donetsk region, where anywhere between 63 to some 400 Russian soldiers were killed.

  • Friend of Bills’ Damar Hamlin provides update as player is in hospital

    A person close to #Bills S Damar Hamlin provides an update: