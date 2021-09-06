No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall.

Like Amazon's breakthrough unmanned grocery stores that opened in 2018, the Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary convenience store, brimming with sodas and snacks, tucked between sprawling storefronts of this city-state.

But hidden among the familiar fare lies a sophisticated system that tracks shoppers’ movements, eliminating the checkout line and allowing people to grab the products they'll walk out with. Only those with the store's smartphone app may enter. Nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras blanket the ceiling. Countless sensors line the shelves. Five minutes after shoppers leave, their phones ping with receipts for whatever they put in their bags.

“This is how the future will look,” Hani Weiss, CEO of retail at Majid Al Futtaim, the franchise that operates Carrefour in the Middle East, told The Associated Press. "We do believe in physical stores in the future. However, we believe the experience will change.”

The experimental shop, called Carrefour City+, is the latest addition to the burgeoning field of retail automation. Major retailers worldwide are combining machine learning software and artificial intelligence in a push to cut labor costs, do away with the irritation of long lines and gather critical data about shopping behavior.

“We use (the data) to provide a better experience in the future ... whereby customers don't have to think about the next products they want,” Weiss said. “All the insights are being utilized internally in order to provide a better shopping experience.”

Customers must give Carrefour permission to collect their information, Weiss said, which the company promises not to share. But the idea of a vast retail seller collecting reams of data about shoppers' habits already has raised privacy concerns in the United States, where Amazon now operates several such futuristic stores, known as Amazon Go. It's less likely to become a public debate in the autocratic United Arab Emirates, home to one of the world's highest per capita concentrations of surveillance cameras.

With the pandemic forcing major retailers to reassess the future, many are increasingly investing in automation — a vision that threatens severe job losses across the industry. But Carrefour stressed that human workers, at least in the short-term, would still be needed to “support customers" and assist the machines.

“There is no future without humans,” Weiss said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya's ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

    Saadi Gaddafi was cleared of killing the Libyan football coach, and targeting protesters.

  • Guinea coup: Soldiers seek to tighten grip after ousting Alpha Condé

    Ministers who served ousted President Alpha Condé are ordered to present themselves on Monday.

  • How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

    Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and you're likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like. There was security screening, but it wasn’t anywhere near as intrusive.

  • Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area - paper

    The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday. Japan last month expanded emergency curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24 to cover about 80% of its population until Sept. 12, but the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow the restrictions to be lifted. The government plans to extend them by about two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

  • It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy. The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

  • Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley: ‘Very Good Probability’ of Civil War in Afghanistan

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Mark Milley warned that Afghanistan would likely descend into a state of civil war following the U.S. withdrawal from the country, in an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

  • South Africa danger zone: Living in a 'hijacked' building

    Pictures of squatters in a South African inner city with high levels of crime, drugs and prostitution.

  • Climate change pushes New Zealand to warmest recorded winter

    The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say that climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. For the three months through August, the average temperature was 9.8 Celsius (50 Fahrenheit), according to New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. Nava Fedaeff, a meteorologist at the institute, said that on top of a background of global warming, this year there were more warm winds than usual from the north and warmer sea temperatures.

  • Afghan Exile Soccer Star Nadia Nadim Recounts Her Life Journey in New Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anissa Bonnefont, whose latest film “Wonder Boy” won a Special Jury prize at Tribeca in 2020, has recently completed “Nadia,” a timely documentary feature about Nadia Nadim, the Afghan-born Danish soccer star. Federation Entertainment produced the film with Echo Studio, in association with France’s Canal Plus, which commissioned it. Penned by Bonnefont and Edith Chapin, […]

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • The Morning After: NASA's air taxi testing

    We hope all our US readers are having a great Labor Day weekend, but you know how it is: Tech news doesn’t stop.

  • Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

    Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc threatened reprisals, the elite army unit's head, Mamady Doumbouya, said "poverty and endemic corruption" had driven his forces to remove President Alpha Conde from office. "We have dissolved government and institutions," Doumbouya - a former French foreign legionnaire - said on state television, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Japan is defending its rare earth industry from foreign takeovers

    It's set to designate sectors related to critical metals, including rare earths, as key to national security and subject to stringent protections.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

    Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage. It is further delaying a return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Aluminum Jumps Again as Guinea Coup Adds to Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum climbed to the highest in more than a decade after a coup in Guinea fueled concerns over raw material supplies, at a time when global output is already constrained and demand is booming.Aluminum prices gained in London and Shanghai and producers’ shares surged -- industry leader Aluminum Corp. of China, or Chalco, jumped as much as 10%, while United Co. Rusal traded 15% higher. Guinea is a major supplier of bauxite, the feedstock needed to make aluminum, and accounts for

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.