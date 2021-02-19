No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in 'suspicious package'

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles," the note also read. "She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”

A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.

Recommended Stories

  • Portugal's emergency services workers bumped down vaccine priority list

    Portugal will refocus its COVID-19 inoculation campaign towards vulnerable groups and away from some key state workers such as police and firefighters owing to scarce vaccine supplies, officials said on Friday. Portugal, like many European Union countries, has been slow to get its vaccination programme started. "We must understand that not everyone can be vaccinated at the same time," Health Secretary Antonio Lacerda Sales told reporters, emphasising that over-80s and over-50s with known ailments were the "major priority", though that would not mean completely stopping vaccination of security personnel.

  • Grits on icy stairs? Toilet snow? Texans are sharing bizarre cold survival tips

    “We had nothing else on hand, so we poured grits on our frozen slippery stairs to get traction. It worked,” one person shared on Twitter.

  • Foundations turn to bond market in response to rising need

    As the pandemic’s misery continued last fall, foundation leaders like Robert Ross of the California Endowment discovered a way to pump hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits working to minimize the damage: The bond market. With its $300 million bond offering in January, the California Endowment became the latest private foundation to issue debt to cover a surge in grant making. First out of the gate were the Ford, Doris Duke and MacArthur foundations.

  • Beirut blast victims' families protest after lead investigator removed from role

    Families of people killed in the Beirut port explosion last August protested on Friday for a second day after a court removed the lead investigator into the blast in a severe setback to their campaign to hold those in power to account. Around 70 people gathered in front of Beirut's Palace of Justice on Friday, some burning tires to block roads or holding images of their dead relatives. "Even when the case now goes to another judge, we will not give them our complete trust...the day that we discover a judge is being too lenient with the investigation we will stand up to them no matter who they are," said Rima al-Zahed, 41, whose brother Amin died in the blast.

  • Mouse pad made of glass

    Game in style with a mouse pad made of glass

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Union has contributed a further 500 million euros ($606.3 million) to the WHO-led COVAX programme for supplying vaccines to developing nations, the European Commission said. * Germany wants to set up a special task force to help boost investment in vaccine production and build up reserve capacity for the next pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. * Johnson & Johnson has submitted data to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing of its vaccine, which would allow for wider access to the one-dose shot.

  • Trump inauguration donor sentenced to 12 years for illegal contribution, obstruction

    California venture capitalist Imaad Shah Zuberi was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday for unregistered foreign lobbying, illegal campaign contributions and obstruction of justice.Details: The obstruction of justice charge against Zuberi stemmed from an investigation into a $900,000 contribution he made to former President Trump's inaugural committee. Zuberi was also ordered to pay a $1.75 million fine and $15.7 million in restitution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors allege Zuberi solicited money from foreign nationals and governments that he then used to hire political operatives and to funnel donations to Republicans and Democrats.Zuberi pleaded guilty to illegal lobbying, tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions in November 2019. He subsequently pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in June 2020.What they're saying: “Zuberi turned acting as an unregistered foreign agent into a business enterprise,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement. “He used foreign money to fund illegal campaign contributions that bought him political influence, and used that influence to lobby U.S. officials for policy changes on behalf of numerous foreign principals."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Powell leads Raptors to 110-96 win over skidding Bucks

    Norman Powell's efficiency ensured the Toronto Raptors would extend the Milwaukee Bucks' longest skid in four years. Powell matched a season high with 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Raptors beat Milwaukee 110-96 on Thursday night to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss. “I thought we did a great job as a team of moving the ball and playing hard on defense to open up our transition so we could get easy looks,” Powell said.

  • Texas was 'seconds or minutes' from catastrophic collapse of electric grid, official says

    The controlled outages that have ravaged the state were the only way to avert an even more dire blackout in Texas, an official said.

  • AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine more effective with longer dose gap: study

    The study confirmed the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's findings from earlier this month that showed the vaccine had 76% efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus infection for three months after the first dose. Efficacy was found to be at 81% with the longer interval of 12 weeks between the first and second dose, compared with 55% efficacy up to the six-week gap, according to the Lancet study, which backs British and WHO recommendations for longer intervals.

  • Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

    The bulletin, dated Feb. 15., was sent after Indonesia issued a preliminary report into a Jan. 9 Sriwijaya Air crash that killed all 62 people on board a 737-500. It was not explicitly linked to that crash and covers all modern Boeing models but it addresses one of the potential areas of interest for investigators following the accident, pending the discovery of the cockpit voice recorder memory unit. Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologies to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America is back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.