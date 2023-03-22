No change in Putin’s tactics on Ukraine after 'high' rhetoric on peace at meeting with Xi Jinping – White House

Russia's attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not looking for "peaceful solutions" to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

Details: Kirby called it "ironic" that Putin and Xi Jinping made statements about the need to adhere to the UN Charter and find "peaceful solutions" to end the fighting, and the very next day Russia launched drones and cruise missiles at peaceful cities in Ukraine, killing civilians.

Quote: "He [Putin] certainly hasn’t changed tack in the wake of all that lofty rhetoric about peace and cessation of hostilities.

He [Putin] just continues to find new brutal, violent ways to kill Ukrainians and to try to destroy Ukrainian cities — basically wipe Ukraine off the map as an independent sovereign nation."

Background:

At a joint press conference with Xi Jinping on 21 March, Vladimir Putin said that he wanted to take China's "peace plan" for the war in Ukraine as a starting point.

Russia launched drones and missiles at peaceful cities in Ukraine on 22 March. The Russians damaged two high-rise buildings with missiles in Zaporizhzhia, and at least eight people were killed in a Shahed UAV attack on a school dormitory in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Oblast.

