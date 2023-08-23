No change of venue set for Kohberger

Aug. 23—It appears there will not be a change of venue for the trial of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to a schedule filed by Latah County District Judge John Judge on Tuesday.

The schedule says a jury trial is set to commence Oct. 2 in the Latah County Courthouse and will run until Nov. 17.

Jury selection will begin Sept. 25 and is anticipated to last at least three days.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger has until Sept. 8 to waive his right to a speedy trial. If he does not do that, both the defense and the prosecution will have a busy six weeks preparing for the trial. Judge scheduled a number of deadlines and hearings between now and then.

A hearing on Kohberger's motion to dismiss his grand jury indictment will be held Sept. 1. All discovery in the case must be completed by that date as well.

Kohberger has until Sept. 8 to provide an alibi, meaning information about the specific place he was at the time of the murders and the names of any witnesses who can corroborate his alibi.

As of now, Kohberger's only alibi is that he was driving alone in the evening hours of Nov. 12 and the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

All pre-trial motions, including motions regarding the death penalty, are due by Sept. 8. These motions will be heard in a Sept. 22 court hearing.

The defense and prosecutor must provide a list of all witnesses and exhibits to the court by Sept. 8.

