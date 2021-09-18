No charge for burglarizing Ron Kuby’s law office, and leaving good stuff behind

Whoever ripped off criminal defense lawyer Ron Kuby’s office should know the only consequence might be a guilty conscience.

Robbed of a gold watch, some savings bonds, cheap liquor and a few knickknacks, the left-wing attorney opted not to file a police report or seek retribution.

“The only story here is schadenfreude — criminal defense lawyer who preaches ‘abolish jail’ gets burglarized,” said the attorney who worked with civil rights lawyer William Kunstler and shared a radio show with GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The law office on an upper floor of 119 W. 23rd St. in Chelsea was burgled Thursday night or Friday morning after Kuby left a window open next to a fire escape.

“I don’t think imprisoning the poor SOB if they find him is going to help in any way,” he said. “If someone wants to ransom my stuff back to me, I’m happy to discuss it.”

The thief or thieves made some poor choices, taking some cheap booze but leaving a bottle of Mccallan 18 single malt Scotch that typically sells for more than $300.

“I understand the stealing of my grandfather’s watch. It looks expensive. It’s not,” Kuby said. “But the savings bonds that my mother gave to me and my daughter years ago that no one can use but me? I don’t understand that.”

Also filched were a pair of cufflinks sculpted to look like clenched fists, a machete from the head of the Macheteros, a Puerto Rican rebel group, a Sikh knife from Punjab and gold beads that were a gift from King Tone, leader of the Latin Kings, he said.

Kuby said when he called the police, an officer told him to visit a precinct to make a written report. He decided against it.

“What are the cops going to do?” he asked. “I’m not going to get my stuff back, and I’m not going to press charges ... and put someone in the carceral system for something like this.”