No charges for accidental shooting, but no new details on incident

Feb. 14—The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said it is not pressing charges for an accidental shooting that injured two people earlier this month.

"We have determined that while the conduct may have been negligent, it was not criminal," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith wrote in an email Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 5 at Heritage Training and Shooting Center, off English Muffin Way.

A man was accidentally hit by a bullet from a long rifle, while a woman was injured from gun-case shrapnel, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message at the time.

The man was taken by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The woman was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

The News-Post asked Campbell on Friday if there were any updates on the two injured people. Campbell said Fire and Rescue doesn't get updates on patient conditions when people are in the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Tuesday, so there are no new updates as to what happened or who owned the gun.

At around 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, sheriff's office deputies responded to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center on Metropolitan Court for a report of a shooting.

Deputies determined that the shooting was accidental and there was no threat to the community, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Police determined it was accidental after reviewing "evidence on scene," like video footage and seeing where the man and woman were injured, Wivell said at the time.

A representative from Heritage Training and Shooting Center on Tuesday declined to comment further.

