No charges against driver in double-fatal crash near Warrenton in 2020

Jan. 3—A woman who police say caused a double-fatal traffic crash south of Warrenton in 2020 will not be charged with a crime, the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office said.

On Nov. 4, 2020, then-26-year-old Rachael Elizabeth Forrest, heading north on U.S. Highway 101 in a Lincoln Navigator, missed a curve and struck a southbound Toyota RAV4, which careened into the northbound lane and collided with an Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle.

The Toyota's occupants — Ilwaco, Washington, residents Randall Jack Shine, 63, and Patricia Ann Shine, 71 — died. A dog in the car was also killed.

The transportation department employees went to the hospital. Forrest was uninjured.

Forrest was initially arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. But a series of tests — field sobriety tests, a drug recognition evaluation, a Breathalyzer test, blood and urine tests — failed to establish that she was impaired.

Oregon State Police determined that Forrest caused the crash. However, "none of the tests that were done captured any kind of controlled substance," District Attorney Ron Brown said.

In a letter to one of the victim's families, Scott McCracken, the senior deputy district attorney who reviewed the case, wrote:

"I agree with the assessment that Ms. Forrest caused this horrible tragedy, that she is responsible, but I do not believe we would be able to establish, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a crime occurred."

McCracken wrote that the decision not to prosecute Forrest was a difficult one, "reached through consultation and conversation with others."

"It was certainly an awful case," Brown said.