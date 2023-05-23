No charges against ex-high school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students

The State Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges against a former high school teacher who was arrested and accused of inappropriate behavior with female students several months ago.

Bernard Smith was booked on four counts of engaging in sexual conduct with students. The 47-year-old former Ocala Police Department officer was taken into custody in February.

Smith was accused of violating Florida statute 800.101 (2)(a), which says authority figures shall not solicit or engage in sexual conduct with a student. An authority figure is defined as anyone18 and older "who is employed by, volunteering at, or under contract with a school."

Smith was interviewed by police and denied the allegations.

No charges filed

In a court filing, the State Attorney's Office said it reviewed all the evidence and determined there was probable cause for Smith's arrest. However, the victims "desire not to prosecute" or participate in any prosecution, the filing says. Those factors, plus "the anticipated defense at trial," led prosecutors to determine that "there is insufficient evidence to move forward with prosecution with a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial."

School district officials said they have suspended Smith without pay and are not renewing his contract. A month before he was taken into custody, Smith had been suspended with pay pending an investigation, officials said at the time.

What led to the arrest

An OPD school resource officer at West Port High School told fellow officers that students were complaining about Smith's questionable contacts with them. According to Ocala Police, the alleged conduct happened over several years both on and off campus.

For example, Smith allegedly called a female student baby and baby girl, and reportedly rubbed her thigh. Smith also was accused of touching another female student during a basketball game, according to the arrest report.

Smith is a former OPD officer. Officials said he was fired in 2008 for untruthfulness.

Smith was hired at the school in 2020. He taught criminal justice and coached the boys basketball team. School district officials said he had no previous disciplinary issues documented in his personnel file. He has only worked at West Port H.S.

