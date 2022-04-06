No charges against Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke during no-knock raid

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke during a SWAT raid in early February was justified in his actions and will not face charges, the Hennepin County Attorney announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 2, SWAT team members served a no-knock warrant on the Bolero Flats apartment in connection to the fatal shooting of Otis Elder the previous month. Body camera footage shows an officer use a key to unlock the door of the apartment, rented by the brother of 17-year-old murder suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin.

As the officers shouted “police” and “search warrant,” Locke, who was asleep on the couch, awoke and grabbed his gun.

That’s when Officer Mark Hanneman shot him three times, killing him.

“Amir Locke’s life mattered. He was a young man with plans to move to Dallas, where he would be closer to his mom and – he hoped – build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father,” Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a joint statement.

“He should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy.”

But, they said, the state would have been unable to prove that Hanneman’s use of deadly force was out of line.