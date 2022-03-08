No charges against Nebraska man in Jan. 5 arrest, shock device incident in Cape Coral

No charges are being filed against a Nebraska man who said he was only trying to perform his constitutional rights before he was arrested by Cape Coral police who used a shock device on him outside a fire station.

A Lee County Court filing from the State Attorney of the 20th Judicial District indicates "Not Filing Charge: 843.02 Resist Officer Obstruct W/O Violence First Degree Misdemeanor" against Floyd L. Wallace Jr., 26, of Omaha.

A cell phone recording posted on YouTube shows Cape Coral police Tasing a man walking along a Cape Coral street and carrying what he described as a tri-pod case.

The filing and closing of the misdemeanor case against Wallace was made Feb. 18. The News-Press could not reach him for comment.

A cell phone recording of the Jan. 5 incident that was posted to YouTube shows Wallace walking in front of Fire Station 11 on Burnt Store Road carrying a black, zippered case. Wallace recorded the incident on his cell phone.

About 18 minutes into the nearly 24-minute video Cape Coral police units arrive, order Wallace to drop his case and turn around. Eventually, one officer shoots him with an electrical device.

A Cape Coral police representative confirmed there was an active investigation into the incident and said it involved use of force.

Wallace has been arrested in similar situations in multiple jurisdictions. On a Facebook page, Omaha Copwatch YouTube, similar videos show Wallace's activities.

"I exercise my constitutional rights," he said at the time.

Although he declined to talk about previous incidents, Wallace said he has never been convicted and had been doing this kind of activity for a couple of years. However, coverage of Wallace's activities did include a 210-day jail sentence he served in March 2016 for a similar occurrence in Douglas County, Nebraska.

Shortly after the January incident, Wallace predicted: "I believe this will be dismissed."

"I was taking pictures and they came out with guns drawn," he said of the Cape Coral incident.

In his video, Wallace does drop the case as ordered but instead of turning around can be clearly heard asking if he was being detained and why.

One officer can be heard saying he was a robbery suspect. Wallace expressed surprise, counters that he is unarmed, that he's dropped the case and that he wasn't doing anything.

As officers approach him with guns and shock devices drawn and order him to turn around, Wallace declines and asks to be told why he is being stopped. An officer shoots him with the device and the video captures Wallace's painful reaction to the electrical charge.

In the aftermath, an officer can be heard telling Wallace he had "unnerved people" and calls the item he was carrying a rifle case.

