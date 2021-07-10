No charges against other Concord teachers in sex crimes case

Jul. 10—ELKHART — Three Concord Community Schools teachers will not face criminal charges connected to a sex crimes case being pursued against a former high school teacher.

Yet the school system could still consider disciplinary action against them.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Friday afternoon her office won't file charges against the teachers for not immediately reporting accusations of illegal conduct by Andrew Cowells. The teachers' names were not disclosed in a news release on the decision.

Cowells, 47, is charged with 18 counts in the case, including felony counts of vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and possession of child pornography, as well as misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, battery and harassment.

The charges stem from accusations he behaved inappropriately and illegally among students, with at least seven students victimized, on May 5. As Concord Schools police investigated, they learned the three other teachers may have known about Cowells' conduct, but didn't report it right away.

"There is some evidence suggesting that those three teachers had knowledge that Cowells ... reportedly touched one child in an inappropriate manner and did not immediately report same to police or DCS," the release states, citing DCS as Indiana's Department of Child Services.

The release also states that failing to immediately report child abuse or neglect is a misdemeanor crime.

The three teachers had allegedly believed Cowells was having a medical issue at the time, according to the release. A student had told one of the teachers about the alleged touching, and the teacher made a formal report to DCS later that day.

According to the release, the teacher had learned about the allegation less than an hour before Cowells was removed from the school during the police investigation, according to the release.

The teachers were placed on leave about a week after Cowells was accused, and their phones were searched as part of the investigation.

Story continues

Becker's office cited the "swift" action by the school district as a reason why the other teachers won't be charged. The release shows Concord school administrators plan to pursue disciplinary action against them.

"The State of Indiana ... believes that the disciplinary process will result in a more appropriate remedy to correct future behavior than pursuing a criminal conviction for failure to report in this specific case," the release states.

The three teachers will remain on administrative leave while an internal investigation by school leaders gets underway.

"Concord Community Schools administrators will now take the next step in the internal investigation, which includes determining any additional disciplinary action," a follow-up news release from the school system states.

The decision by the prosecutor's office came a day after Cowells made his initial appearance in his case in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

The charges were read to him during the hearing, and the start of his trial has been scheduled for Sept. 27.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.