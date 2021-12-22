No charges brought against former Miami officer who slapped woman at airport





A retired police officer will not be charged for slapping a woman at Miami International Airport in June 2020, according to a memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office obtained by The Miami Herald.

Officer Antonio Clemente Rodriguez, who was seen hitting a woman in a video that went viral last year, was cleared of all charges.

The police department described the slap as a "distraction strike" to get the woman under control and concluded there is insufficient evidence to charge the officer.

According to the memo, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office decided to not charge Rodriguez with misdemeanor battery on Oct 1. The decision not to charge him was made public on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that Rodriguez's actions constituted "justifiable use of force" under Florida's self-defense law after the woman, Paris Anderson, initiated the altercation and entered his physical space, according to the Herald.

They added the woman taunted him and her forehead "may have touched" his chin area.

The altercation began after Anderson was not permitted to board by a gate agent "because she was belligerent and intoxicated," the Herald added.

She was then "excited and upset" while trying to explain to another officer why she needed to board the plane.

According to the memo, it was Rodriguez who then told her "she had to leave the area and find another airline." Anderson reportedly replied: "You acting like you white when [you're] really Black? What you going to do?"

Law and Crime reported that Rodriguez was initially relieved of duty by the police department.

The move, however, was opposed by the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, a state-wide police union. The case ended in arbitration, with Rodriguez allowed to retire and receive back pay.