No charges to be brought against substitute teacher

Jun. 9—JEFFERSON — After an investigation by law enforcement, no charges will be brought against a Rock Creek Elementary School substitute teacher, Sheriff William Niemi said Wednesday.

The investigation began in mid-May after parents complained that the substitute touched their children on the shoulder, neck and back.

For the past three weeks, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office investigated the allegations and interviewed the families.

"A complaint was made and we looked into it," Niemi said. "We are closing the case. There will be no charges."

The male teacher was a substitute on May 10, according to reports. Because the substitute has been investigated and cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, his name is not being used.

No arrests were ever made, Niemi said.

Superintendent John Montanaro has said the district would cooperate with the sheriff's investigation.

No other details were released by the Sheriff's Office.