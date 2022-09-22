No charges for Clearcreek Twp. sergeant involved in July shooting

The investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clearcreek Township in July is now closed.

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Thursday afternoon that the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office has concluded its investigation into the incident that happened on July 12 in the 5900 block of State Route 48.

>> Clearcreek Twp. officer moved to rehab, has a ‘long road ahead of him’

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was critically injured after being shot across the face by 65-year-old Mark Evers while investigating a domestic violence call.

After firing the gun, Evers was shot multiple times by Clearcreek Twp. Sgt. Nicole Cordero, the Clearcreek Township Police Chief said in July.

The use of deadly force by Sgt. Cordero was found to be “objectively reasonable” under the circumstances, Prosecutor Fornshell said.

Fornshell also concluded that Officer Ney did not utilize any physical force against Evers.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office concluded that Evers’ cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds,” Fornshell noted.

The coroner’s office was unable to determine Evers’ precise manner of death because, in addition to multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Sgt. Cordero, Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Fornshell.

The prosecutor’s office will not be presenting the case to the Warren County grand jury.