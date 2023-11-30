No charges for Cobb County officer involved in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old man

On Wednesday, Cobb County Police said charges will not be filed against a Cobb County Police officer who shot and killed a man after a police pursuit in August of 2021.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan said the announcement came after the family attorney for 28-year-old Devonte Brown, who was killed by the officer, released body camera video of the shooting.

“Devonte obviously got himself in a situation where he was being chased by police,” said family attorney Harry Daniels. “Absolutely deadly force was not warranted in this case; I mean he was trapped.”

“He couldn’t get away. He was blocked in. There’s no getting away and using deadly force in that situation it was completely uncalled for and in my opinion it was unlawful,” said Daniels.

Cobb County Police released a statement on the release of the video:

“The Cobb County Police Department acknowledges the release of body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting incident in August 2021. We understand and recognize the community’s concerns regarding this incident.

First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event, including the family of Devonte Brown and all involved officers. The loss of life is always a somber matter, and we approach this situation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

Following the incident, an independent investigation was requested by Cobb Police and conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The findings of this investigation were turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and the case was heard by the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury concluded that there were no grounds for charges against the officer involved.

We respect the Grand Jury process and also understand the public’s need for transparency and accountability. We are committed to ensuring the safety and trust of our community. In light of the ongoing developments and potential legal proceedings, we are limited in what we can discuss about the specifics of the case.

The Cobb County Police Department continually reviews and updates our policies and training procedures to ensure the highest standards of law enforcement and public safety. We are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism.

We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as the legal process unfolds. We are committed to working collaboratively with the community to maintain and strengthen the trust placed in us as public servants.”

