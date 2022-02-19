No charges for Columbia police officers who killed narcotics suspect in May 2021

Columbia police gather at the back of a police car in the parking lot of the Petro-Mart at 2200 W. Ash St. on May 26, 2021. Police at the scene say an officer was involved in the shooting of a suspect who was being investigated.

Officers involved in a May 2021 shooting that left a suspect dead related to a parole violation from an original narcotics case will not be charged, per a decision from a Miller County special prosecutor.

James Sears III, 38, of Columbia, was under investigation for narcotics distribution and an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation.

Police were cautioned Sears likely was armed and dangerous.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones received a copy of the decision from Miller County Prosecutor R. Benjamin Winfrey on Friday afternoon.

"Based upon the provided facts and Missouri law, it is my opinion that the officers’ conduct does not constitute a criminal offense because a jury will conclude their use of force was lawful self-defense," Winfrey wrote, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. "Under the rules of ethics, a prosecutor should not commence criminal charges if there is insufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

The officer-involved shooting took place at about 2:41 p.m. May 26, 2021, at the Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street Petro-Mart. The intersection was closed three minutes later in relation to the shooting.

Two officers with the street crimes division were involved in the shooting.

A review of camera footage from the gas station showed that Sears had drawn a weapon, posing an immediate threat to officers and bystanders, the department said back in May.

"There are multiple people impacted when events like this occur and we have to find ways to support each other," Jones said in May. "I would like to thank the citizens who patiently waited for investigators, first responders, transit employees, Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assisting us."

With the conclusion of the special prosecutor investigation, the matter is turned over to the department's Internal Affairs division to finish its process, Jones said Friday.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia officers who killed narcotics suspect not facing charges