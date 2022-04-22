No charges coming after student missing from Myrtle Beach found dead, solicitor says

No charges will be filed related to the mysterious case of a Florida college student who went missing from Myrtle Beach last fall and was later found dead in Florence County.

The 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor, which represents Florence County, declined to pursue any charges related to the death of Sheridan Wahl, according to a letter sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“I find there is no prosecutorial merit to this case due to her death being caused by an accidental fall,” Solicitor Edgar Clements III wrote. “There was no evidence of foul play.”

Wahl, 21, was reported missing last September after being last seen at a moped rental store in Myrtle Beach. She was visiting the area to see her father, The Sun News has previously reported.

Her body was later found behind the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station, and her car was found burned in a cornfield about 9 miles away.

The Florence County coroner ruled in November that Wahl died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries after falling from the fire department’s training tower. The manner of death was listed as “undetermined,” meaning there wasn’t enough information to determine whether an outside force caused the death.

Coroner Keith von Lucken later told WMBF that Wahl was dropped off by a man at the fire station and that witnesses told investigators she was “exhibiting unusual or erratic behavior.”

Myrtle Beach Police initially investigated her disappearance but handed it off to SLED when they determined she had left the city safely.