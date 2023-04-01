No charges from county DHS investigation

Mar. 31—EAU CLAIRE — There will be no criminal charges filed as a result of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the county's Human Services Department.

Tim Gruenke, district attorney for La Crosse County, was appointed to review the sheriff's office report and evaluate whether charges should be filed. He concluded that there should be none.

"While I can agree there were issues in Eau Claire County Human Services regarding some of the accounting records and the handling of finances, I found no facts that were deserving of a criminal offense, especially considering the burden of proving a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," Gruenke wrote in a summary.

Gruenke's conclusion, which was released Friday afternoon by the sheriff's department, said he could "see why they felt there were 'red flags' raised by several county board members which warranted further investigation." He also concluded "a lack of trust and transparency" between the board, administrator, the DHS and the sheriff's office exacerbated the situation.

Key to Gruenke's decision was his conclusion "it appeared nobody profited personally from any funds or misused taxpayer funds to enrich themselves," with the sole exception of one employee who had already been prosecuted and convicted. The absence of personal gain, in Gruenke's opinion, significantly reduced the probability of a jury voting to convict anyone.

The sheriff's office completed its investigation in December 2022 and turned over its report, along with findings from WIPFLI, LLC, to the La Crosse County District Attorney's office. That matches standard procedure, aside from the fact the documentation was given to a different county's district attorney. That move was made at the request of the Eau Claire District Attorney's office to ensure impartiality.

Gruenke spent considerable time focusing on the intra-county friction exposed by the investigation.

"I hope that this decision ending the criminal investigation into individuals in Eau Claire County can begin to heal what seems to be an environment lacking cooperation and transparency both within the levels of government and amongst the departments," he wrote. "It is obvious from the e-mails and messages in the report this entire process of the investigation has taken a toll on the morale and working environment of the entire county government. Hopefully the County Board can rectify any shortcomings revealed in the report and begin to move forward."