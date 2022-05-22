No charges for deputy who killed man at North Dakota school

MOTT, N.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy will not be charged for killing a man inside a small North Dakota public school after the man refused orders to leave the building and fought with the deputy.

The Hettinger County sheriff said prosecutors declined to file charges against the deputy after the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviewed the April 21 shooting, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. died after he was shot inside Mott-Regent Public School in the town of Mott in the southwestern corner of the state. There are 242 students enrolled in the district.

“The deputy exercised all de-escalation and lesser-force options before resorting to the firearm discharge,” Sheriff Sarah Warner said in a statement Friday. An administrative review also determined that the unnamed deputy didn't violate department policies.

The deputy used his stun gun on Glover twice as he tried to handcuff him. Warner said that at one point during the confrontation, Glover was on top of the deputy with his arm on his neck trying to take the deputy’s knife. Warner said the deputy, who had already lost consciousness once, drew his gun as he started to black out again and shot Glover once.

The deputy and a paramedic tried to save Glover, but he died at the scene. No students or school staff were injured.