No charges or discipline for NPD officers who chased man down Highway 9, shot passenger

May 20—Charges and disciplinary action were not given to four Norman police officers who pursued the wrong suspect at high speeds onto a deadly highway and shot an uninvolved passenger in his car before the driver shot at the officers.

NPD officers Brian Browning, Aaron Deese and Jonatan Kieft and Sgt. Michael Lauderback pursued James Wesley Morrison, 49, into east Norman the evening of April 7 after trying to pull him over. Police say his vehicle and license plate resembled a suspect description in a reported assault with possible weapon and possession of firearm after felony conviction warrant.

They eventually shot and killed Morrison on 60th Avenue SE when he exited his car and fired at one of the officers after they told him to drop his gun, bodycam footage shows.

Before the officers killed Morrison, Deese shot into the car when Morrison tried to drive away and hit a cruiser at 60th and Highway 9. The bullet grazed a 61-year-old woman who was in the car and did not have any suspected criminal charges, according to an April 12 NPD news release.

According to NPD, officers stopped Morrison after a high-speed chase on Highway 9, which averages nearly two fatal wrecks per year in Norman city limits. The NPD policy manual says officers should weigh the safety of the area when deciding whether to pursue a suspect.

After Morrison was killed, police discovered he was not the suspect and tried to pull him over based on the information they had available at the time. Detectives determined after the pursuit that Morrison had warrants for possession of firearm after felony conviction and driving under suspension.

When asked if officers knew about Morrison's felony warrant before or during the chase, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said only that Morrison, his car and his license plate "matched the description and information available at the time of the incident."

NPD has released the four involved officers from administrative assignment after an internal review, Jensen said.

Story continues

No charges, no bodycam

Jensen said bodycam footage of Deese firing into the car and grazing the passenger does not exist.

Bodycam footage released after the shooting only shows Morrison driving away from the first stop before the officers pursue him further. Jensen said it's the only video footage of this part of the pursuit.

"[Deese's] body camera was not activated at that point in the incident," Jensen said when asked why only the other officer's footage was available.

Jensen said the cruisers used to pursue Morrison don't have dashcam capabilities.

When asked by The Transcript if Morrison drove his car at any of the officers, Jensen referred the newspaper back to the release.

The woman was treated and released for "injuries sustained during the course of the incident," the release states. Jensen said in a Thursday email medical professionals could not determine if her injuries came from the gunshot or other debris in the car.

District attorneys in Oklahoma may charge someone with misdemeanor reckless conduct if they act recklessly with a gun in a way that creates "a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm" to another person and disregards their safety. A person convicted of this charge would have their firearm license revoked and pay $1,000 to the state.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has decided to not file charges against the four officers, including Deese.

"Following a review of the investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence, the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office determined that the force utilized by each of the involved officers was justified and appropriate under the law," Jensen said in the email.

The Cleveland County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to emails Thursday and Friday asking about its decision to not charge.

Chasing the wrong man down a deadly highway

NPD first tried to pull Morrison over in a search for the suspect in the 1600 block of Alameda Street after a reported assault and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The April 12 release says Morrison and his car matched "the description of the outstanding individual" wanted in a reported assault possibly with weapon and for a possession of a firearm after a felony conviction warrant.

When asked if the officers had the suspect's name and tag information, Jensen said Morrison, his car and his license plate matched descriptions and information available at the time.

"The suspect did not stop for the attempted traffic stop," she said.

The officers chased Morrison onto State Highway 9, where he drove "at a high rate of speed, at times in the lanes of oncoming traffic," the release states.

Officers tried multiple tactical maneuvers on the highway to try to stop Morrison. Jensen said they didn't hit any uninvolved drivers or run them off the road.

Highway 9 has had 17 fatal wrecks from 2012 through 2021, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Media reports have called the highway one of the deadliest in the country.

Much of the highway is also under construction in east Norman.

The NPD policy manual says officers should weigh "safety of the public in the area of the pursuit," including type of area, when deciding whether to pursue a suspect. Officers should also consider the seriousness of the suspected offense, the handbook reads.

When asked if NPD took Highway 9 into consideration when they assessed the incident, Jensen said the investigation and internal review looked "at the totality of the incident."

"Both reviews determined the officers acted within the scope of the law, department policy and training," she said. "No wrongdoing was found."

After the shooting, police discovered Morrison had told family members he wouldn't go back to prison and would have to shoot police if he encountered them, the release states.

The shooting is the second time NPD has used deadly force and the third homicide in the city in 2022.