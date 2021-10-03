No charges expected after Sumter woman shoots, kills man police say attacked her

No charges are expected after a Sumter woman shot and killed a man who entered her home and attacked her early Saturday morning.

Sumter police said in a Facebook post that Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

Police say Rhinehart entered the woman’s home on Robney Drive around 4:15 a.m. through an unlocked door, and then began punching a 43-year-old woman inside the house.

The woman managed to get to a firearm kept in the house, and shot Rhinehart.

The woman likely will face no charges due to the circumstances of the shooting, police said, but the investigation is continuing.