No charges expected after Sumter woman shoots, kills man police say attacked her
No charges are expected after a Sumter woman shot and killed a man who entered her home and attacked her early Saturday morning.
Sumter police said in a Facebook post that Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.
Police say Rhinehart entered the woman’s home on Robney Drive around 4:15 a.m. through an unlocked door, and then began punching a 43-year-old woman inside the house.
The woman managed to get to a firearm kept in the house, and shot Rhinehart.
The woman likely will face no charges due to the circumstances of the shooting, police said, but the investigation is continuing.