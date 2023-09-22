No charges in fatal Schenley Park stabbing, D.A. rules self defense

The District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old that happened at Schenley Park in July after it was ruled a case of self-defense.

The decision does not sit well with the victim’s mother.

“There’s no justice at all,” said Shatera Linnen, the victim’s mother.

TUNE IN TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS AT 5 P.M. TO HEAR LINNEN’S FULL REACTION.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery Police chase ends in Allegheny County; started with shots fired at police Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg VIDEO: Laurel School District board passes vote allowing only biological females to compete in girls sports DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts