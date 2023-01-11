No charges in fatal shooting outside Gold Nugget. Police say shooter reacted in self-defense.

PANAMA CITY − Local law enforcement officials say no charges were filed after a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person dead outside the Gold Nugget.

According to a press release from the Panama City Police Department, officers responded at about 4:15 a.m. to a shooting at the nightclub located at 3901 West Highway 98 in Panama City. They found 36-year-old Angel Alamo-Contreras "suffering from at least one gunshot" wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooter, 29-year-old Glen Kippel, surrendered to officers.

"Through video evidence and witness statements, it was determined that Contreras left the bar as it was closing," the release reads. "After being locked out of the business and enraged over lost property, he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired several rounds into the front door of the establishment. At that time, the business was still occupied by multiple patrons and staff."

Kippel was among those still in the Gold Nugget. The release states he "ran to the front door" and saw Contreras holding the firearm.

"Kippel fired several shots, striking Contreras at least once," the release reads. "Kippel was found to be a concealed weapon license holder and video surveillance confirmed Kippel's statement of the events."

Panama City PD and the State Attorney's Office determined Kippel's actions were in self-defense. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Man shot and killed outside Gold Nugget in Panama City, no charges