No charges filed against El Paso man involved in fatal Upper Valley shooting

No charges have been filed against an El Paso man who fatally shot another man as he was attempting to force his way into an Upper Valley apartment during a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Charles Edward Marin, 21, was staying at his ex-girlfriend's apartment when they got into an argument before 1 a.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, at the Crossroad Valley Apartments, 260 McClintock Drive., El Paso Police Department officials said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, asked Marin to leave her apartment during the argument.

She then went to a neighbor's apartment "to seek shelter," officials said.

Marin allegedly got into a fight with the neighbor and tried to force his way into the apartment, officials said.

The neighbor then shot Marin, officials said. The neighbor began providing first aid to Marin.

Officers arrived at the apartment to find Marin on the ground with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries, officials said.

No charges are being filed against the neighbor, but the case will be presented to the El Paso District Attorney's Office for review, police said.

The El Paso Times is not naming the neighbor since charges have not been filed against him.

