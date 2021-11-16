No charges to be filed in New Castle 'kidnapping' case

Nov. 15—New Castle police say there won't be any charges filed in what initially was though to be the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl there.

According to WPXI-TV, Police Chief Robert Salem said investigators determined the missing girl was not kidnapped and no charges will be filed in the case.

Police originally thought the girl was kidnapped from a residence last Sunday evening but said, during interviews, police determined no crime was committed.

