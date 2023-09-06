No charges to be filed in Fawn Twp. officer-involved shooting, Allegheny County DA says

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced that the use of deadly force by Pennsylvania State Police was justified in the case of Zachary Cervice of Fawn Township.

“After a thorough and independent investigation, and careful analysis of the evidence and circumstances, it was determined that deadly force by the troopers involved was justified,” Zappala said in a letter. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed.”

State police were responding to a domestic dispute on Oct. 31, 2022, when Cervice approached the scene, directing a weapon at officers, according to officials. He failed to obey commands, according to a state police report, and succumbed to injuries from an officer-involved shooting.

“In our society we have taken the appropriate steps to make sure that, as objectively as possible, you’re able to see what the officers were presented with and what the civilians were presented with,” Zappala said in the briefing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt student attacked, badly beaten in Oakland Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel 2 injured in crash that temporarily shut down McKnight Road VIDEO: Belle Vernon Area School District votes to hire former Plum superintendent DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts