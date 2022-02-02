No charges filed, but Lexington police still investigating after 4-year-old shot

No charges have been filed in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old on Centre Parkway over the weekend, but Lexington police are still investigating, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Centre Parkway, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was considered to be in “critical condition” at the time. Sgt. R. Guy Miller said Tuesday the victim was still in critical condition.

“All parties have been identified and no charges have been placed at this time,” Miller said.

Police haven’t confirmed whether or not the shooting was accidental.

Lt. Dan Truex said Sunday that the situation was “extremely heartbreaking.” He said first responders have support teams who help officers handle especially traumatic situations like this one.

Herald-Leader reporter Christopher Leach contributed to this story.

