No charges to be filed in Pittsburgh teen's stabbing death, Allegheny County DA says

Sep. 22—No charges are to be filed in the July 27 stabbing death of a Pittsburgh teen in the city, Allegheny County officials have determined.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office told Tribune-Review news partner WTAE-TV that no charges will be filed in the death of 17-year-old Brandon Thomas in Schenley Park, indicating the incident is considered a case of self-defense.

Pittsburgh police were called at about 12:30 a.m. that day to an area under Panther Hollow Bridge for a reported aggravated assault.

Officers said they found Thomas with a stab wound to his chest. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

