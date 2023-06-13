No charges filed in Raynham couch cash dispute

There will be no charges in a dispute over money found in a Raynham couch.

Investigative reporter Ted Daniel first reported on the unusual case last week.

Raynham Real Estate official Nichole Sliney released a statement to Boston 25 through her attorney, Joseph Krowski. It said an application for a complaint filed by one of her former clients will not be processed.

According to Sliney, the court sided with her.

Sliney appeared in a closed-door probable cause hearing last Monday.

The case involves money found in a Raynham home she sold in 2017.

The buyers of the home found money in a couch left behind by the seller.

In an affidavit, the couple stated: their “house cleaners found some combination of cash and either cashier’s checks or travelers’ checks within a couch” shortly after they moved in.

The amount is in dispute.

The buyers reported handing over all the money to Sliney to give to the previous owner.

Sliney told the court that is exactly what she did.

Her statement reads:

I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me and allowed the judicial process to unfold before drawing any conclusions.

The Court viewed the credible evidence, heard the testimonies and determined that no process is to be issued. It’s unfortunate that a public forum was used to hurl false meritless accusations aimed at damaging my good standing in the community where I live and love.

Giving airtime to these baseless accusations took away from what all the concrete evidence shows. A homeowner found money in a couch and contacted me as his Realtor who helped return it. Everyone involved did the right thing.

Boston 25 emailed Taunton District Court Clerk Magistrate Claudia M. Abreau to confirm the outcome of the hearing. She did not immediately respond.

