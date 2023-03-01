No charges filed after suspicious packages sent to Washington County officials

Weeks later, and still no charges have been filed in the Washington County suspicious packages incident.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said after a three week long extensive investigation, they don’t feel there was any criminal intent.

Walsh is not naming the person who sent at least six packages to local judges and officials, prompting a courthouse evacuation. All neighboring county buildings were evacuated and closed for the day as well.

“If there was a threat or anything harmful, there would be charges,” Walsh said. “After a thorough investigation we determined there wasn’t a crime, the intent for a crime was not there, there were not any threats, and the envelops didn’t contain any substance or poisonous substance.”

11 News asked Walsh about the intent if it wasn’t criminal.

“I can’t speak for the individual and don’t want to give up the identity, so I don’t want to comment on that,” he said.

Sources said it comes down to a serious mental health issue, and that the suspect has had similar behavior issues in the past.

Walsh and Tony Andronas commended the county response to the incident. The postal inspectors and FBI were also called in to investigate.

The postal inspector will be brought in to provide training to courthouse personnel at the end of the month.

