No charges filed at this time after 2 detained in hot car death of 1-year-old, MPD says

A 1-year-old boy died on Thursday after being left in a car at a Memphis daycare, according to officials with the Memphis Police Department.

On Friday, officials said two people were detained in the incident.

They have since been released and no criminal charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Memphis police officers on the scene said the child was left in a car at Education is the Key Childcare on Thomas Street in North Memphis.

He was found around 2:40 p.m. and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

According to police, the child was picked up by a staff member Thursday morning and taken to the daycare. That staff member allegedly forgot the child in the back seat of her personal vehicle, went to work all day and came back out to realize that the child was still inside the car.

The child did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

FOX13 found out that the parents have been notified of their son’s death.

Memphis resident Jimmie Hopson said that the death should have never happened.

“I just hope they do better this summer. Every year, they talk about this. They say things about it but they never happen. People never go back. They still leave their kids sitting in the car when they should go back and check,” Hopson said. “If you have a kid, how you gonna mess around and leave your kid in the car when you know you gonna get out. That’s ridiculous.”

That’s a feeling echoed by another Memphis resident who wished to remain anonymous.

“Just being at a daycare, it just seems like you would have double-checked. I just feel real bad, it’s just sad,” they said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

