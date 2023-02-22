No charges to be filed after two Winnebago County jail inmates deaths

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday no charges will be filed after two inmates at the Winnebago County jail died in unrelated cases.

On Oct. 4, 2022, 62-year-old Mildred Maclin came to the county jail on a U.S. Marshal "hold" after living in a nursing home in the Chicago area due to poor health.

While at the jail, Maclin was housed in a medical cell and had her own bath and shower, according to the state's attorney's office.

Mildred told nursing staff at the jail her stomach was bothering her on Nov. 1. She was taken to the hospital and died Nov. 2, authorities said.

A medical examiner said Maclin died from multiple medical problems of uncertain cause.

The second death happened Nov. 6 after inmate Ted Wise was found unresponsive in his jail cell, authorities said.

The state's attorney's office said Wise tried to get the attention of nurses while they were handing out medications. After not receiving any attention, Wise pushed the emergency button in his cell before Wise fell backwards.

Wise's cellmate told officers he saw Wise's eyes roll to the back of his head and he started to shake. Wise's cellmate pounded on the door and called for a correctional officer to respond.

Shortly after, jail and medical staff opened the door and started providing care to Wise, according to authorities.

Wise was pronounced dead after officials performed life-saving measures, according to the state's attorney's office.

A pathology report said Wise's cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia due to or as a consequence of ischemic heart disease.

State's Attorney J. Hanley said a potential charge in either case could've been involuntary manslaughter. To prove that, there where there would have been some action that caused either Wise or Mildred's death, according to Hanley.

