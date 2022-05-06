No charges filed after Wednesday night standoff in Lewiston

May 6—LEWISTON — Wednesday night's standoff on Boston Avenue ended peacefully after police talked to a man experiencing emotional difficulties.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was not taken into custody and was not charged, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Thursday.

He declined to comment on the man's medical status.

Police had blocked streets for several hours and surrounded a house in the area of Boston Avenue and Noble Street Wednesday evening.

The standoff ended around 11 p.m. without incident, St. Laurent said.

No one else had been in the man's home at the time of the standoff, St. Laurent said.

Police said the man had reportedly been experiencing emotional difficulties. When police went to speak with him shortly after 6 p.m., the man ran back inside the house.

Police believed the man had been armed at that time, St. Laurent said.

By 7:30 p.m., police had blocked off a section of Boston Avenue and some surrounding streets as they attempted to communicate with the man.

St. Laurent said a negotiator and a mental health crisis worker had been at the scene, assisting police with the operation.

Boston Avenue is a short street that runs between Webster Street and East Avenue.