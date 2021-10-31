No charges filed yet in Santa Fe man's killing

Oct. 31—More than three weeks after 39-year-old Joseph Aiello died of a gunshot wound to the head in a home on Alamosa Drive, Santa Fe police have filed no charges in his slaying.

Still, Aiello's mother, Christina Genuario-Gill, says she is confident police know who killed her son and that "charges will be forthcoming in the very near future."

Aiello's body was found early Oct. 4 in a hallway of the home at 2728 Alamosa Drive — a residence that had drawn calls for police service before but for nothing as violent as Aiello's death, Lt. David Webb said earlier this month.

A day after Aiello died, police named a "person of interest" in the case, a vague law-enforcement term that sometimes means the person is likely to have critical information about a crime. Often, however, the phrase indicates investigators believe the person might have committed a crime but don't yet have enough evidence to name them as a suspect.

The man named as a person of interest in Aiello's death, 25-year-old Jay Wagers, was arrested hours after the slaying on 15 charges, including attempted murder. He was accused of an afternoon crime spree that included shootings, a robbery and several carjacking attempts.

Webb said last week the investigation into Aiello's death was ongoing, and Wagers remains a person of interest in the case.

Genuario-Gill said Wagers had tangled with her son a few days before he was killed. Someone had stolen a Pendleton blanket and other items from Aiello, she said, and he confronted Wagers about the theft.

A friend of Aiello's told The New Mexican she was at the Alamosa Drive residence when he died. Wagers had been there, too, she said.

The woman, who declined to give her name, said she and some friends were in a back room of the house and heard gunshots. When she came out, the woman said, she saw Aiello lying on the floor in a hallway, bleeding from a head wound. The woman said several people fled from the home while she and her boyfriend called for an ambulance.

Story continues

She described Aiello as "kind and helpful" and a talented guitar player.

His obituary also cites his musical talents and says he had a love for cooking and "talking to everyone."

"Joey would want us to remember the abundance of love he shined on all his family, and friends," his obituary says.

Wagers, meanwhile, is being held in the Santa Fe County jail until his trial in the Oct. 4 crime spree. State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Oct. 13 he was too dangerous to be released.

The charges against him include two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a peace officer, breaking and entering, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutor Kent Wahlquist said Wagers could face up to 101 years in prison if convicted of all the charges against him.

Wagers is accused of shooting a man in the face at Owl's Liquors on Hickox Street and then running to the nearby Baca Street area, where is he suspected of attempting several carjackings and firing upon at least one vehicle.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies said they found him hiding in a car in the Santa Fe Indian School parking lot, armed with a knife and a .40-caliber handgun.

Michael Jones, Wagers' attorney, argued in his pretrial detention hearing that law-enforcement officers made the arrest based on thin evidence.

Wahlquist pointed to Wagers' criminal history.

In 2019, Wagers engaged in a spate of crimes within several weeks, the prosecutor said. He has been convicted of battery upon a peace officer, car theft, receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics.

Webb declined to comment on whether charges could be pending against Wagers in Aiello's death.

In a Facebook post Oct. 2, two days before he was killed, Aiello said he suffered a breakdown and needed emotional support.

"About 5 minutes prior to me losing my cool, someone stole some things that were very dear to me," Aiello wrote. "I also could have ended up in jail because I couldn't control my temper. I'm going to get those items back if I have to replace them, cut off thumbs or burn the city down to ash."

He wrote that a young woman had taken his blanket, Bible and flip-flops.

"I can't seem to control my rage despite the fact that I have so much to lose," he added.

Genuario-Gill said her son had been living temporarily at the Alamosa Drive home where he was slain. She said she only knew the homeowner as "Drew."

The Santa Fe County Assessor's Office lists the property owners as Frances and José Ortiz, but neighbors said a younger relative had moved in, and that's when problems began, prompting calls to police. Some websites list the resident as 45-year-old Andrew Ortiz. The Ortizes could not be reached for comment.

Aiello had been staying at the residence on and off after his housing lease ended in August, and he was looking for a new place. "He was in transition," his mother said.

"My son was raised in Santa Fe — he had many, many friends," Genuario-Gill said. "He had been taking care of his father, who was dying of cancer and dementia in Albuquerque for the last year, up until May," when his father died.

She said her son's death "was one of those things — of circumstances of the universe coming together, which created a very unfortunate tragedy."