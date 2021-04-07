Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

  • FILE-In this Thursday, March 25, 2021 file photo, State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections. The Fulton County District attorney won't prosecute Cannon, announced Wednesday, April 7, 2021, who was arrested for knocking on the governor's door during a voting bill signing. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
  • Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is escorted out of the Georgia Capitol by Georgia state troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office while Kemp was speaking after signing a sweeping overhaul of state elections behind closed doors in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. An attorney for Cannon says it’s “law enforcement overreach” to charge the Georgia House member with two felonies. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, walks past a Georgia State Patrol officer as she returns to the State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday morning, March 29, 2021 after being arrested last week for knocking on the governor's office door as he signed voting legislation. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
1 / 3

Voting Bills Georgia

FILE-In this Thursday, March 25, 2021 file photo, State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections. The Fulton County District attorney won't prosecute Cannon, announced Wednesday, April 7, 2021, who was arrested for knocking on the governor's door during a voting bill signing. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATE BRUMBACK
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — A district attorney in Atlanta said Wednesday that she will not pursue charges against a Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested during a protest of the state's sweeping new election law.

“After reviewing all of the evidence, I have decided to close this matter,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement. “It will not be presented to a grand jury for consideration of indictment, and it is now closed.”

Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, was arrested March 25 after she knocked on the door to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's office while he was on live television speaking about the voting bill he had just signed into law. Police charged her with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. She was released from jail later that evening.

“While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” Willis said.

Informed of the district attorney's decision by The Associated Press, Cannon's attorney, Gerald Griggs, said, “We are appreciative of the decision of the district attorney after we provided witnesses to her and we plan to speak publicly very soon about our next steps.”

The Republican-backed rewrite of Georgia's election rules adds a new photo ID requirement to vote absentee by mail, gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials, prohibits people from giving water and snacks to people waiting in line, and makes some changes to early voting, among other things.

Willis said her office's investigation included collecting statements from multiple witnesses and Capitol police.

The new law follows former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of voter fraud after he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden in the state that has reliably voted for Republican presidential candidates in recent decades. Compounding the Republican losses, two Democrats beat Republican U.S. Senate incumbents in a runoff election in January that flipped control of the chamber to their party.

Recommended Stories

  • Economic boom could 'easily run into 2023,' says Chase's Jamie Dimon

    Dimon attributed the potential boom to consumer savings, a stimulus boost, Biden's infrastructure plan, successful vaccines and "euphoria around the end of the pandemic."

  • Nine in 10 Spaniards would use digital health passes to travel, survey shows

    Nine out of 10 Spaniards would use digital health passports to travel, a survey showed on Tuesday, while seven in 10 would store their health data digitally if it meant faster passage through airports and fewer in-person interactions. Commissioned by travel booking group Amadeus, the survey highlighted Spanish participants' willingness to use digital health technology in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic - as well as their concerns over how, when, and with whom to share such personal information. Over 35% of respondents were preoccupied about their health information being hacked or a lack of transparency and control over where their data would be shared.

  • Accused drunk driver fatally hit by patrol car after freeway dash, California cops say

    “Had he just gone along with the program, he would be sitting in jail at this point.”

  • Georgia voting: Fact-checking claims about the new election law

    Democrats say it restricts voting rights, but Republicans disagree - so what does the new law do?

  • Biden to unveil long-awaited executive action on guns

    The announcement, expected for Thursday, comes amid a spate of high-profile shootings and as some advocates have grown frustrated in the White House's delay.

  • Iraqi PM grapples with militia threat as talks with US start

    Iraq’s prime minister asked Iran's leaders to rein in Iran-backed militias in Iraq and in a strongly worded message to Tehran, suggested he would confront the factions, two Iraqi officials said Wednesday. Mustafa al-Kadhimi's statement came as the fourth round of strategic talks with Washington got under way, the first under President Joe Biden. The talks — held virtually because of the pandemic — began in June and are expected to center on an array of issues, including the presence of remaining U.S. combat forces in Iraq and Iran-backed groups acting outside of state authority.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

    Charlotte’s grocery wars: The discount German grocery has plans to open at least three more stores in the region.

  • Behold Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project: a docuseries on the Invictus Games

    The Netflix series "Heart of Invictus," produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, will follow various service members training for the Invictus Games.

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher

  • Aaron Rodgers is getting rave reviews on ‘Jeopardy!’ Could he become permanent host?

    Aaron Rodgers said hosting the quiz show is his “dream job.”

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.