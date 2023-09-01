No charges issued by Wayne County upon police officers involved in two fatal shootings

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to file charges in two different officer-involved shootings following a review by Prosecutor Kym Worthy, according to two news releases issued Friday.

One case involves the fatal police shooting of Michael Contrell Adams III that took place Aug. 8, 2021, which involved a drag racing incident, where an undercover car was struck by the racer’s vehicle.

The other case involves an incident from Nov. 10, 2022, where Ki'Azia Miller was killed by police while suffering a mental health crisis.

The office stated that the actions were justified due to Michigan’s law that allows for the act of self-defense or defense of others if it necessary for deadly force, both news releases stated.

Here’s what we know:

Fatal drag-racing incident

Two officers were parked on East Grand Boulevard in an undercover gray Dodge Charger while observing a blue Dodge Charger doing doughnuts in the road, the report said. The blue Charger lost control and struck the undercover car, and all passengers of the blue charger ran, the report said.

It states that Michael Contrell Adams III, 19, went back to the passenger side of the car and removed a gun. The report said an officer told Adams to drop the gun, but Adams pointed it at him, and the officer fired a gun at Adams three times. Then Adams tried to flee but collapsed, the report said. The report states that a gun was recovered at the scene. It also said that civilian witnesses had credibility issues that didn’t support the charges of officers. Adams' family and attorney refute the narrative that the police and Worthy have presented.

Michael Adams III's memorial at the site he was killed on East Grand Boulevard near Trombly Street in Detroit on Aug. 12, 2022. Adams was fatally shot by the police on Aug. 8, 2021.

“This officer claims he never shot Mikey once he started running away,” said David Robinson, the attorney for the Adams' family.

The Free Press previously reported that the officer who shot Adams had been repeatedly disciplined by the Detroit Police Department. This includes the unjustified use of a weapon. The police were unable to produce DNA evidence that supported the killing of Adams, and his autopsy revealed he was shot twice in the back and in the forearm, the Free Press reported.

“There isn’t a basis to say that Mikey had a gun," Robinson said. "There isn’t any evidence other than the cops assertion.”

A federal lawsuit was filed against the city of Detroit on behalf of Adams’ family seeking $20 million for wrongful death and gross negligence.

Michael Adam III's mother, Crystal Curtis, stands in front of a picture of her son at home in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Adams was fatally shot by the police on Aug. 8, 2021.

“My lawyer thinks it might be best if he made a statement for our family," said Crystal Curtis, the mother of Adams. "But I will say is this is the most discouraging misuse of what is supposed to be a fair judicial system. My son was labeled a suspect and criminal from the beginning. I don't think that the prosecutor's every really took all the facts only the statements and the opinions of other officers without looking at all the facts and evidence. We, as Michael's family, love Michael and we will never stop fighting for his injustice. It will forever be justice for Michael.“

The report states that the actions of the two officers were justified and that a warrant request will be denied.

“Worthy is allowing this cop to get away with murder,” Robinson said of the officer who fired their gun.

Robinson adds: “When you read the press release, all it does is adopt the narrative that was put forth by the police."

Fatal mental health call

A Free Press report states that police responded after Ki’Azia Miller’s mother called 911 because her daughter was behaving violently during a mental health crisis. Police were told that Miller, 27, had assaulted her mother and one of her children, age 7 at the time, at the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road in Detroit. The mother told police that her daughter had schizophrenia and was armed with a bat and knives, and had access to a gun.

Buttons with a picture of Ki'Azia Miller are pinned on others shortly before a memorial was held at her home in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

When a Detroit police officer and Miller were struggling over a gun, the report alleges that Miller turned the gun toward one of the officer’s heads and hit the officer’s head with the gun. Then, four rounds were fired by three other officers in the home, a Free Press report states. One officer was trained in crisis intervention, the report states. Sgt. Marvin Anthony, who was in charge of officers involved in the shooting, did not have his body-worn camera turned on, a Free Press report said.

A $50 million lawsuit was filed against the city of Detroit by attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who represented Miller’s estate, and a friend, the Free Press reported. It alleged that de-escalation tactics failed to be executed by Detroit police.

The report states that the officers’ actions were justified and there is “insufficient evidence” to charge them.

