No charges for Kyle Carruth in Chad Read shooting

No charges will be filed against Kyle Carruth in connection with the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of Chad Read at a south Lubbock residence.

Carruth's attorney David Guinn said Thursday evening the officials with the Texas Attorney General's office, who was investigating the case, said a grand jury, specially impaneled to review the shooting, declined to indict Carruth on Thursday.

A statement from the Texas AG's office late Thursday confirms Kyle Carruth was not indicted by a grand jury in Lubbock in connection with Chad Read's shooting death late last year.

Guinn expressed, on his client's behalf, his sympathies to the Read family.

"The loss of life is painful," he said. "(Carruth's) deepest sympathies go out to them."

He also expressed gratitude for the grand jury's decision, saying the judicial system worked as it should.

"We are appreciative of the wise decision of this extremely hard working, independent, Grand Jury," Guinn said in a statement. "Rarely does a Grand Jury work for three days on one case alone. Those Lubbock citizens must have learned everything imaginable about every aspect of the case and the people involved."

The shooting stemmed from a child custody dispute between Read and his ex-wife, Christina Read, at Carruth's residence in the 2100 block of 90th Street, according to police officials.

A confrontation between the men erupted with Carruth firing a warning shot at Read's feet and the two men struggled over the weapon. During the struggle, Carruth is thrown off several feet, but still holding the rifle. He spins around and fires twice at Read, who was struck.

As Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators worked on the case, Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek recused her office from the case, citing the suspected shooter was related to a local elected official who could testify in the case. Court records showed that during the shooting, Carruth was in the midst of divorcing district Judge Anne-Marie Carruth, who presides over the 72nd District Court in Crosby and Lubbock Counties.

Guinn said the grand jury reviewed the investigations by Lubbock police and the Attorney General's Office.

"Kyle cooperated with the police and gave them two statements in the course of their investigation," Guinn said. "And I submitted a letter and notebooks of information on his behalf. Of course, the grand jury didn't have to examine it."

Tony Buzbee, who is representing Read's widow, Jennifer read, said in a statement that "The criminal justice utterly failed Jennifer Read."

He said the video of the shooting, which Jennifer Read recorded and shared publicly, showed Carruth injected himself into the argument between Chad and Christian Reed.

Tony Buzbee, right, speaks about the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of Chad Read and called foe anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Jennifer Read said in a December news conference that her husband was there to pick up his son who was supposed to spend the week with him as part of a custody agreement.

"We believe there was no legitimate reason for Kyle Carruth to bring a deadly weapon to an argument that he wasn’t even a part of," the statement reads. "Chad Read died unarmed, shot and killed while simply trying to determine the whereabouts of his son."

While no criminal charges will be filed in the shooting, two wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Carruth by Read's surviving family members. Carruth said he was forced to use deadly force in the confrontation with Read.

"We will now aggressively pursue Jennifer Read’s claims in civil court," Buzbee's statement reads.

Guinn said Carruth hopes to move forward with his life now that his name is cleared.

"Kyle remains humble and regrets this ordeal beyond words," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Grand jury returns no bill in Chad Read fatal shooting