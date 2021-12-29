No charges for man who posted threat against WUHS

Dec. 28—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it will not press charges against a man who threatened violence at Wheatland Union High School on Twitter.

Dominic White, 22, of Truckee was arrested last week by Truckee police on behalf of the Wheatland Police Department after he tweeted "whos down for shooting up wheatland high" in response to social media posts of students at Wheatland Union High School posing with hate symbols drawn on their bodies.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, White deleted the tweet when he realized he had made a mistake. The DA said White cooperated with the investigation and told officers that he didn't intend to scare anyone and was just venting his anger.

"They did an excellent job getting to the bottom of who was responsible for the tweet within a matter of hours," said Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry in response to how quickly Wheatland police acted on the possible threat. "I think we can all agree that school shootings are among the most devastating crimes a community can experience and that any social media post even hinting at the possibility of a future shooting is a red flag that must be taken seriously."

Curry said charges were not filed because the evidence was insufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to a news release from the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, one of the six elements required to prove criminal threats is that the suspect must intend that the statement be taken as a threat and communicated to the victim. Curry said the evidence in this case indicated that White was venting his anger and did not intend the tweet to be an actual threat.

On Thursday, Wheatland Union High School District confirmed that the students in the photo that sparked the tweet by White do attend Wheatland Union High School.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Nicole Newman said she "can confirm that the students in the picture are Wheatland Union High School students. As a result of that confirmation, my team and I are in close communication with district legal counsel, as we take disciplinary action."

In the photo that was widely circulated on social media, nearly all of the Wheatland students can be seen with SS bolts or swastikas displayed on their skin, common symbols used by white supremacists. One student also can be seen displaying an "OK" symbol — a hand gesture that has recently been associated with white supremacist hate groups.

"The severity of the disciplinary action will be guided by the facts yielded by the investigatory process, and the legal parameters we are bound by as a district," Newman said in her letter last week. "There is no denying that, the choices made by the students in the picture were hurtful and deeply troubling. Their actions do not represent who we are as a school district and community."