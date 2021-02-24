No charges for man who says he stabbed 2 men in Dayton who were chasing him

Feb. 23—A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict a 19-year-old Dayton man accused of stabbing two men after he said they were chasing him.

There are no longer charges against Zachery G. Fugate after a grand jury ignored the four counts of felonious assault filed Feb. 16 in Dayton Municipal Court. In Ohio, felony charges require a grand jury indictment.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 13 to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street in Dayton on a report of two men who had been stabbed at a party, according to an affidavit.

The stabbing victims said that Fugate got into a fight with one of them and then ran.

Fugate told Dayton police that both of the men chased him, and "that he ran until he got tired." That's when he stopped and turned and saw both men were behind him. He reportedly told them to go away and opened a pocked knife, according to court documents.

Fugate said he stabbed one man in the abdomen after he advanced on him, and that he stabbed the second man when he also tried to assault him. Police said both men required surgery, the affidavit stated.

After the stabbings, Fugate went to the house of his father's ex-girlfriend. She called 911 to report that Fugate had been assaulted.