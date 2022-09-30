No charges for Milwaukee police officer who said he accidentally shot and injured a man during an arrest in August

No charges will be issued against a Milwaukee police officer who accidentally fired his gun and injured a man during an arrest in August.

In a letter to police, Milwaukee County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern said there was no evidence to refute the officer’s claim of an accidental shooting while attempting a “high-risk arrest of an evasive individual” who was suspected of distributing drugs while possessing his own firearm.

The decision comes as police on Friday released limited body camera footage of the foot chase leading up to the arrest but not the shooting, because the officer’s body camera had fallen off.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Aug. 11 around the area of West Greenfield Avenue and South Comstock Avenue on Milwaukee’s south side.

The officer, Ivry Lashley, a 30-year-old with more than three years of service, is expected to return to active duty soon while an internal investigation continues, police said Friday.

The man who was arrested, Dominique E. Moore, 31, of Milwaukee, was shot in the foot and has since been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with the incident, according to court records.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Milwaukee police and the criminal complaint filed against Moore:

Shortly after 5 p.m., a plainclothes officer working in an undercover capacity near the 1400 block of South Comstock Avenue said he saw a man – later identified as Moore – conducting what appeared to be hand-to-hand drug transactions with a gun in his waistband.

Police provided surveillance video from a convenience store with a time stamp of 4:52 p.m. showing the gun in the man’s waistband.

The undercover officer radioed about the man, prompting two uniformed officers to arrive. The undercover officer said the man began walking away, and then started running, as the uniformed officers arrived and gave chase.

Body camera footage from the two officers show Lashley chasing after the man and the camera falling off his body. The second officer loses sight of Lashley and the man as they ran through an alleyway. At one point, a gunshot is heard.

When the second officer comes upon Lashley and the man, the man is lying face down while Lashley is handcuffing him. Two guns are visible on the ground beside them.

The second officer asks, “You shoot?”

The camera then turns away for a moment and it is unclear whether it was Lashley or the man who answered, “No, I didn’t.”

Lovern’s letter said Lashley drew his gun while chasing after the man. Lashley later said the gun fired on accident while he was attempting to arrest Moore and secure his gun.

Moore was found with 16.56 grams of cocaine on him and the substance tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.

