No charges for officer who fatally shot woman during Capitol riot

No charges for officer who fatally shot woman during Capitol riot
Cassidy McDonald
·3 min read

The Department of Justice will not bring charges against the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an Air Force veteran as she climbed through a doorway inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Ashli Babbitt was killed as rioters broke into the Capitol while lawmakers inside were confirming the Electoral College results certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

An investigation found insufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution and determined that the officer could reasonably believe it was necessary to shoot Babbitt out of self-defense or in defense of those evacuating the House Chamber.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old from Ocean Beach California, was part of a mob that attempted to break through doors that led to the Speaker's Lobby, an area near the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Capitol Police had been evacuating members from the House Chamber.

Multiple videos posted to social media depicted the tense scene where Babbitt was shot, as a mob used flagpoles, helmets and their own hands to smash through doors, which Capitol Police had barricaded in an effort to block the crowd from reaching the evacuating House Members.

In video, Babbitt can be seen climbing through the doorway when a shot rings out. The Justice Department said a Capitol Police officer fired one round from his service pistol, striking Babbitt in the left shoulder.

Videos show the officer, wearing a suit and surgical mask, fire in Babbitt's direction as she falls backward, out of the doorway.

She was given aid by a Capitol Police emergency response team and was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries, the Justice Department said.

This undated driver&#39;s license photo shows Ashli Babbitt. / Credit: Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration
This undated driver's license photo shows Ashli Babbitt. / Credit: Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia's Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section and the Civil Rights Division, along with the Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division, conducted the investigation by examining video footage, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting and autopsy results.

The officer who shot Babbitt was not identified.

"Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt's family, the U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter," the Justice Department said.

Babbitt had served in the military for more than a decade, including active duty in the Air Force and years in the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

Her uncle, Anthony Mazziott Jr., said she was a Trump supporter and a military police officer who had deployed to Afghanistan several times. "She loved people, loved her friends, and loved her country," Anthony Mazziott Jr. told CBS affiliate KFMB.

The station reported that she left the military last year and ran a pool service company with her husband and her social media presence indicated she consumed far-right misinformation.

Babbitt was one of five people who died during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The D.C. Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner said last week that two men at the riot, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson and 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips, died of complications from hypertensive heart disease, and a 34-year-old woman, Roseanne Boyland, died of acute amphetamine intoxication.

The medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death for Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after responding to the riots on January 6. Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting Sicknick using a chemical spray.

Biden imposes tough new sanctions on Russia

Local pharmacist working to vaccinate one of the hardest hit areas in Pennsylvania

Country music artist Mickey Guyton on co-hosting ACM Awards, reflections on her trailblazing journey

Recommended Stories

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • The KC-46 has a messy problem with its palletized toilet

    The head of U.S. Transportation Command says the issue won't affect plans to conduct limited operations with the KC-46 this summer.

  • 414 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Three months later, over 410 people have been charged with crimes.

  • Closing the racial wealth gap is a collective responsibility. Reparations are a solution.

    The concept is complex. So much so that it can paralyze action. But there is an opportunity for institutions with wealth to take reparative action.

  • The Air Force is getting rid of B-1B bombers, but it's keeping one around for a different kind of mission

    Until the Air Force has retired the whole B-1B fleet, at least one is expected to remain in use in a new role to ensure the others can keep flying.

  • GOP Senator Urges DOJ Probe of Avantor Link to Drug Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Republican senator on Wednesday formally requested that the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission probe Avantor Inc. for what he called the company’s “deeply troubling connection” to the U.S. opioid crisis.“I am writing to urge you to conduct an investigation of a publicly-traded American company for its apparent longstanding contribution to the opioid epidemic that killed 50,000 of our fellow citizens in 2019,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Allison Herren Lee, the acting chair of the SEC.Cornyn is one of the nation’s most influential lawmakers on drug issues, serving for more than a decade on the bipartisan Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control. He credited an investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek that exposed how Avantor’s Mexican sales of an essential heroin-making chemical, called acetic anhydride, were easily diverted by narcotics traffickers.Mexican drug cartels are the virtual monopoly suppliers of heroin sold in the U.S., where both supply and overdose deaths skyrocketed in the last decade. Cartel chemists also have used the chemical to make methamphetamine.An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on Cornyn’s request. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.In his letter to Garland and Lee, Cornyn likened Avantor’s conduct to that of Purdue Pharma, as he did in an interview with Bloomberg News in March. The now-bankrupt drug maker helped ignite and fuel America’s prescription opioid epidemic with its painkiller OxyContin. Cornyn said Purdue admitted in an $8 billion settlement with the government that it marketed and sold the pills to health care providers “even though it had reason to believe those providers were diverting them to abusers.”Of Avantor, Cornyn told Garland and Lee that “it is simply not credible to believe or argue” that the company “was not aware of the use of its product in Mexico for the production of heroin,” the vast majority of which was exported to the U.S.Avantor has said that it had “no indication that its acetic anhydride product was potentially being diverted to make heroin.” A spokeswoman repeated that statement on Wednesday.Avantor started gathering and destroying all of its inventory of the chemical across Mexico on the day Bloomberg’s investigation was first published last August, before announcing it had ceased Latin American sales. The company has said it followed all appropriate Mexican laws, it sold only to authorized buyers, and its resellers were responsible for their own sales.Since December, the company has repeatedly declined to say whether Justice Department prosecutors have subpoenaed it or otherwise formally notified the firm that it’s under investigation. Cornyn asked Garland whether there are active civil or criminal investigations and, if so, whether Avantor is cooperating. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation last year, but its status is unclear.Read More: Cocaine-Making Chemical Is Curbed After Use by Cartels ExposedBloomberg found Avantor had supplied the chemical to retailers and distributors across Mexico in jugs that were big enough to make lucrative quantities of narcotics, but small enough to load into the trunk of a car. Each of the company’s 18-liter jugs could make 20 pounds of pure “China white,” or about 90,000 hits. Although acetic anhydride is one of the most strictly regulated drug-making chemicals under international narcotics laws, Bloomberg found Avantor sold thousands of its jugs in Mexico, where there was little to no regulation throughout the thick of America’s heroin epidemic. In 2019 alone, its Mexican sales reached at least 21 tons.‘Dangerous Precursor’Reporters uncovered crime-scene photos showing Avantor’s chemicals at narco labs in Mexico’s top heroin-producing regions across the last decade. Distributors said the ready availability of the company’s product was an open secret in Mexico and that it was a favorite of traffickers. Experts also have raised questions about whether the jugs had any significant legitimate use.Cornyn said the company’s Mexican sales should be investigated under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He also said it was “alarming” that the company has yet to disclose in security filings “that a dangerous precursor chemical it produced in Mexico had helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the United States,” which he said “certainly warrants further investigation” by both agencies.Although his letter makes no mention of it, Cornyn’s requests come amid a partisan Senate fight over one of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department nominees who has financial ties to Avantor. Vanita Gupta, Biden’s choice to be associate attorney general, has held a $14.5 million stake in the company that she pledged to sell following questions from Republicans. She also has said she’ll recuse herself from any matters related to the company. Her father, Rajiv Gupta, is Avantor’s chairman.Four other Republican Senators from the Judiciary Committee planned to join as cosigners on the letter to Garland and Lee, according to Cornyn’s staff, including Charles Grassley, who led opposition to the nomination.Cornyn has said he would press for a Senate investigation regardless of whether the Justice Department takes action. The chamber’s narcotics-trafficking caucus, which acts on a consensus basis, has investigative authority.(Updates with company response in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the U.S. should "be very worried" about Brazil's COVID disaster

    Hospitals are struggling to cope as a highly infectious COVID variant ravages the country. There are questions over vaccine efficacy, and one expert says other strains "will escape."

  • Biden administration to lift abortion pill restriction amid pandemic

    The FDA announced Monday evening that it would temporarily pause a medication abortion restriction that requires the pills to be dispensed in person.

  • Apple launches $200M "Restore Fund" to target carbon removal

    Apple on Thursday announced it's launching a $200 million "Restore Fund" that will "make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere while generating a financial return for investors."Why it matters: The move is the latest step by the world's largest tech companies to invest in climate initiatives, including a number of efforts to finance technologies and methods to not only cut emissions, but remove atmospheric CO2.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMicrosoft and Amazon have also been active in the carbon removal space.Driving the news: The environmental group Conservation International is a co-investor in the new fund and Goldman Sachs will manage it, Apple said.It aims to remove at least 1 million metric tones of CO2 annually, Apple said, calling it equivalent to fuel use of over 200,000 passenger cars.The three participants plan to identify specific projects later this year, the announcement states.Apple said it will complement its ongoing work to wring emissions out of its supply chain and products.The intrigue: Accurately and precisely accounting for how forests, wetlands and other nature-based projects help remove emissions is a tricky thing.Apple said that to ensure the CO2 storage is correctly quantified and permanent, the new fund will "use robust international standards developed by recognized organizations," including UN climate bodies.Of note: Speaking of Big Tech and climate, CNET reports: "Facebook said Thursday that since 2020, all its operations have been fully supported by renewable energy, hitting a goal the social media giant set in 2018 to combat climate change."The site Grist, meanwhile, reports on a new campaign by the group ClimateVoice to push tech behemoths to "devote one-fifth of their lobbying dollars to climate policy in 2021."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Exclusive: EU agrees to sanction two companies close to Myanmar military, diplomats say

    The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on another 10 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and to target two businesses run by the armed forces for the first time in protest at the military takeover, two diplomats said. The measures, which the diplomats said could take effect next week, would target two companies that generate revenue for the Myanmar Armed Forces. While the EU has an arms embargo on Myanmar and targeted 11 senior military officials last month, the decision to target two companies is the most significant response so far for the bloc since the coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • ‘Madness of Crowds’ author: NYC teacher ‘has blown the whistle’ on school indoctrination

    Author of ‘The Madness of Crowds’ Douglas Murray discusses NYC teachers calling out schools over indoctrination.

  • Florida House passes contentious transgender sports ban

    “Sports have become another avenue to attack the rights of trans people,” said one state lawmaker.

  • With new CH-47 variant back in flight tests, Boeing hopes for production contract

    Boeing is expecting the Army to award a first production contract for the CH-47F Block II Chinook this fiscal year as it dives back into flight testing.

  • Minnesota officer faces manslaughter charge over shooting of Black man

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting several nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge. Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for what police said was an expired vehicle registration, then struggled with police and was shot dead by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who had threatened to stun him with a Taser but fired her handgun instead. The shooting escalated tensions in a region already on edge over the ongoing trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the use of deadly force last May against George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was suspected of passing a bogus $20 bill.

  • Delta CEO optimistic for 2021 despite Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro speaks with Delta CEO on the air line’s first quarter earnings and outlook on vaccine passports.

  • Oprah is Going on a Virtual Book Tour—And You Can Join the Conversation from Home

    Gayle King, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and more will moderate the events.

  • CDC Reveals New Details About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine And Blood Clot Cases

    The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices committee said Wednesday that the pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Coronavirus vaccine would continue for at least a week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said Tuesday that the pause would be “more like days to weeks, rather than weeks to months.” […]

  • Biden issues sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    The sanctions target more than 30 Russian entities and include the expulsion of 10 Russians.

  • San Diego Zoo Employee Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Venomous Snake

    “Incidents like this are very rare,” a San Diego Zoo spokesperson tells PEOPLE

  • Queen Elizabeth Attended Her First Royal Engagement Since Prince Philip's Death

    Senior staffers aren't surprised by her quick return to her duties.