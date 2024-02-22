No charges for officer who hit and killed woman in crosswalk
The Seattle police officer who struck and killed 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula will not face charges, the King County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
The Seattle police officer who struck and killed 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula will not face charges, the King County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Intel will be manufacturing Microsoft's next custom chip using its 18A node process.
The recently announced Hall of Famer is heading home.
A growing roster of vertical AI startups is emerging in Southeast Asia to serve sectors ranging from seafood to finance. Singapore-based venture capital firm Antler recently made a bet on 37 of them, investing $5.1 million in total for pre-seed deals. “If you look at the rest of the world, there’s lots of horizontal AI and it’s becoming insanely competitive,” Antler co-founder and managing partner Jussi Salovaara tells TechCrunch.
After a shot was blocked at the rim, Tyrell Ward finished the job for the Tigers just in time to lift them to a second straight win on Wednesday night.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said the firm disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Non-compliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
Lionel Messi flicked the ball over a prone, injured opponent, and dazzled in his 2024 MLS opener, as he seemingly always does.
Julius Randle didn’t rule out surgery, either now or in the offseason, after he sustained a dislocated shoulder last month.
Get ready for more automatic qualifiers for certain conferences.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
An ugly fight broke out at the end of Texas A&M-Commerce's overtime win against Incarnate Word on Monday night.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
Nvidia reported better-than-anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
The South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
Expectations are running high for Nvidia's earnings, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and as a potential turning point for stocks.
A spacecraft containing pharmaceutical drugs that were grown on orbit has finally returned to Earth today after more than eight months in space. Varda Space Industries’ in-space manufacturing capsule, called Winnebago-1, landed in the Utah desert at around 4:40 p.m. EST. Inside the capsule are crystals of the drug ritonavir, which is used to treat HIV/AIDS.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.