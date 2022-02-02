No charges after police pursuit of semi that struck a vehicle on I-43

Police will not seek charges against a semi-truck driver who led police on a chase Sunday night on Interstate 43.

According to a spokesperson with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office:

At about 7:30 p.m., an Illinois-based trucking company, ACR Logistics, reported that one of its drivers had missed their dropoff location. Squads attempted to pull the truck over near northbound I-43 and Locust Street, but the driver continued.

During the pursuit, the 27-year-old driver struck an unoccupied truck on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Bayside police deployed stop sticks near Brown Deer Road, which deflated the truck’s front tires. The truck continued until Grafton police also deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s remaining tires and causing the driver to stop near Bonniwell Road in Mequon.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Preliminary tests showed the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The sheriff’s office said it will not request charges at this time because the vehicle wasn’t stolen and the drug test results were negative.

During a phone interview, the owner at ACR Logistics said they hired the driver seven months ago. They said the driver tested positive for COVID-19, wasn’t feeling well and didn’t realize what he was doing during the incident.

Eddie Morales can be reached at 414-223-5366 or eddie.morales@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @emoralesnews.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Semi driver struck vehicle on I-43 after police chase not charged