No charges by police in 'self-defense' shooting on National Parks Highway in Carlsbad

Police did not recommend any charges against the shooter in a fatal incident on National Parks Highway in Carlsbad earlier this month, turning the case over to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

Michael Dudley Strickland, 50, of Carlsbad was shot by a family member near his residence following a fight with the shooter who lived with Strickland at the Carlsbad RV Park in the 4300 block of National Parks Highway on the south side of Carlsbad, police said.

Lt. Andrew Swanson with the Carlsbad Police Department said the incident was being viewed as a possible “self-defense” shooting, but that could change pending an autopsy and toxicology report investigators were awaiting.

A handgun was recovered at the scene March 20, the day of the shooting during the initial investigation.

Strickland was declared dead at the scene after a woman, another family member who also lived at the residence called police to report the shooting.

“It was a family dispute, a domestic dispute,” Swanson said. “We have not presented any charges.”

Swanson said the District Attorney’s Office continued to investigate the case, awaiting lab results which could take up to 6 months to become available.

“It’s at the DA’s office pending review, and an autopsy and toxicology report,” he said. “They generally take a while for the Office of the Medical Investigator to come up with their report. It will be a bit of a waiting game.

“We do have cases where we get pointed in another direction.”

The shooter and single witness were not being named, Swanson said, as no charges were filed.

He said the gun was fired twice during the fight, and Strickland was hit once and died of his wound.

“This was a physical fight that led to a shooting,” Swanson said. “We’re looking at it as a potential self-defense argument. It still goes to the DA, that’s their prerogative. We presented the case. No charges were brought.”

He said he was “unsure” of any history of domestic violence at the home and said calls to the Carlsbad RV Park are rare.

“That was what I would call an isolated event for that RV park,” Swanson said. “We don’t go down there and deal with violence all the time.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Patrick Melvin at the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said once the office receives reports from the OMI, it will complete its review of the matter and consider if prosecutors will file charges.

“We are in the process of receiving all investigative materials,” Melvin said in an emailed statement.

“Upon receipt of a complete investigative file, to include an initial autopsy report, our office will thoroughly review the case and determine what and if any charges are appropriate and are in the best interests of justice.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: No charges in 'self-defense' shooting on National Parks Highway