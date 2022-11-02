No charges in police shooting of man in Asbury Park standoff

1
WAYNE PARRY
·2 min read

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges against a New Jersey police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man during a standoff at the Jersey Shore in 2020.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said late Tuesday that the actions of Asbury Park Police Sgt. Sean DeShader were justified under the circumstances, noting that Hasani Best held a knife throughout the 45-minute encounter with police and was not deterred by being shocked with a stun gun.

A spokesman for Best's family on Wednesday denounced the decision.

“Attempts to demonize Hasani Best, who was unnecessarily murdered, and vindicate Officer Sean DeShader, who murdered this Black man immediately following the national civil rights reckoning in the post-George Floyd world, tells us nothing has changed,” said Randy Thompson, CEO of the advocacy group Help Not Handcuffs.

"There continues to be no transparency when police, prosecutors and judges abuse their positions and there are no protections for civilians within critical processes such as abuses within grand jury proceedings,” he said.

On Aug. 21, 2020, a neighbor called 911 to report a dispute taking place. Police arrived and spoke with a witness who said she had been assaulted by Best, who was inside the home with a knife, according to an account of the incident from the attorney general's office.

Police told Best numerous times to drop the knife and come out of the home. A special response unit was called for, and while officers were awaiting its arrival, Best “opened the door and, among other things, made a sudden motion as if he was going to come toward the officers," the statement read.

Shortly afterwards, while gesturing with the knife, Best said, “I’m gonna stab him.”

At that point, DeShader shot Best twice, fatally wounding him.

During a September 2020 news conference across the street from police headquarters, Carol Sanders, Best’s mother, said he did not deserve to be killed.

“He was talking to them and explaining his hurt, his feelings,” she said. “They didn’t have to take his life."

According to the attorney general's office, the shooting fell within the guidelines under which officers may use their weapons.

“An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” the office said.

Best's family is pressing a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer, the city and others concerning the shooting.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • Former Jacksonville Home Depot employee pleads guilty to credit card fraud scheme

    Knight worked in the Home Depot department that handles customer credit card accounts. She was responsible for resolving credit card disputes and requests for refunds from customers with Home Depot credit cards.

  • UK house prices fall ahead of Bank of England interest rates decision

    UK house prices fall for first time in 15 months as borrowing costs rise.

  • Self-aware Bears plan for a potentially bright future

    The Bears have followed a memorable Monday night win in New England by trading away a couple of their best players. So with pass rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith gone only four days apart, what are the Bears trying to do? Obviously, they’re not trying to do everything they can to win every possible [more]

  • The US Midterms Will Decide If the 2024 Election Can Be Stolen

    (Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapThe US is just a week away from the midterm elections, which will decide governors’ rac

  • Dad abducts 1-year-old from babysitter and stabs her to death, Texas police say

    The father also stabbed himself to death after an hour-long police chase.

  • Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do.

  • Man Who Threatened to Kill Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty

    As Democrats reel about the attack on the speaker of the House's husband, one congressman and his staff can rest a little easier because the man who threatened them is being held accountable.

  • Unbeaten Hill-Murray goes OT to stop Richfield in boys’ soccer semis

    Jacob Dinzeo is only human. When his potentially game-tying penalty kick got stopped late in regulation of a Class 2A boys' soccer semifinal Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Hill-Murray junior forward felt his heart drop. He feared the Pioneers' undefeated season would likewise plunge. So he did what captains must do. He remained stoic. "I knew that if I was the one to show defeat, the team's ...

  • 'Stubborn' football chiefs urged to strengthen concussion rules

    Football's "stubbornness" towards dealing with head injuries is endangering the health of players, a British brain injury charity said on Wednesday.

  • Stocks fall, dollar eases broadly as investors await Fed

    Global stock indexes fell and the dollar was slightly lower against other major currencies on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed. The policy statement from the bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

  • Oregon mayor arrested in alleged road rage shooting

    Sheriff's officials say the mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night.

  • Steelers must make a change at running back

    It's time to see what Jaylen Warren can do as the lead back.

  • Texas preschool staffer arrested after four kids exposed to THC

    Police arrested a Texas preschool teacher after four children were hospitalized on Halloween following alleged exposure to THC, the active ingredient in

  • Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications.

  • What a 7% Mortgage Rate Really Means for Your Monthly Payment

    This week the long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped to 7.08%, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (aka Freddie Mac). This is a 0.14 percentage point increase from a week earlier, making it the first time in more than two decades that the mortgage rate has been over 7%.

  • HBO's The Last of Us series premieres January 15th

    HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us will debut on January 15th.

  • Here’s exactly where ‘whiplash-inducing’ mortgage rates are headed this year, according to 6 economists and real estate pros

    Indeed, many pros say estimate that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in November and December. With the labor market still strong, the economy resilient and inflation stubbornly near 40-year highs, 30-year rates between 7% and 7.5% will be the norm in November. The 10-year Treasury yield, an indicator of mortgage rates, has already surpassed the 4% benchmark.

  • Parties in Ethiopia conflict agree to cease hostilities

    PRETORIA (Reuters) -The parties in the conflict in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray have agreed to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia's federal army and its allies, who include forces from other regions and from neighbouring Eritrea. African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, welcoming delegates from the government and the Tigray forces to a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the South African capital Pretoria, said the agreement would allow humanitarian supplies to Tigray to be restored.

  • Federal prison transport guard pleads guilty to sexually assaulting detainee

    A federal prison transport guard faces up to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman he was transporting from Washington to Minnesota.

  • Kadyrov reluctant to have Chechens join Russian army amid conflict with defense ministry

    Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has warned people in the republic he controls that they should expect military summons letters – despite the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the completion of mobilization, RFE/RL’s project Kavkaz.Realii reported on Oct. 31.