No charges presented in death of inmate shot, killed by officer in Mason

Oct. 18—The investigation into the death of a man who was shot and killed by police in Mason after he escaped from a prison in Cincinnati will not be presented to a Warren County grand jury.

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced he is closing the investigation into Thomas Henry Cromwell's death.

"After careful review of all the facts and evidence, I have concluded that the application of the use of deadly force by Warren County Tactical Response Unit Office/Franklin Division of Police Officer Christopher Keene was objectively reasonable," said Fornshell.

On July 12, Cromwell reportedly barricaded himself inside the Baymont Inn in Mason with a hostage, leading to a nearly 12-hour standoff.

The 27-year-old had escaped from the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati with 29-year-old Shawn Black on July 9, according to a report from content partner WCPO.

During the standoff, Cromwell threatened "suicide by cop" and made comments that made police fear for the hostage's safety, according to the prosecutor's office.

When the Warren County Tactical Response Unit entered the room, they reportedly found Cromwell holding a knife to the hostage's neck.

Officer Keene then shot at Cromwell, causing him to fall to the ground.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer determined Cromwell death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the prosecutor's office.