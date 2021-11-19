No charges for Roxboro police officer who fatally shot man in courtroom, Wake DA says

A Roxboro police officer won’t face any charges after fatally shooting a defendant in a Person County courtroom after a physical altercation between the defendant and a bailiff in September, a prosecutor said Friday.

Christopher Thomas Vaughan, 35, became agitated upon receiving a guilty verdict Sept. 10 and threw a chair before rushing toward Judge Caroline Burnette

Sheriff’s deputy J.R. Ray was serving as a courtroom bailiff and intercepted Vaughan, who was a larger than him, and the two scuffled on the ground.

Officer J.G. “Trey” Wright III, who testified in the case, ran to help when Vaughan reached for the deputy’s gun, and shot Vaughan in the head during the altercation.

“Based on all the evidence available, it is the conclusion of the District Attorney that Officer Wright reasonably believed that his life, and the lives of others in the courtroom, was endangered when he shot Mr. Vaughan and that, therefore, the use of force was lawful,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a news release. “There is not sufficient evidence to support a prosecution. No further investigation is warranted.”

Freeman oversaw the case in place of Person County District Attorney Mike Waters to avoid a conflict of interest.

Vaughan was charged with false imprisonment after being accused of trying to coerce a 12-year-old girl to stay with him against her will in a Walmart, Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges previously told The News & Observer.

The sheriff’s deputy yelled “He’s got my gun!” several times in the courtroom, according to an audio recording obtained by WRAL.