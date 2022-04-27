No charges after Seuffert investigation

Apr. 27—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole announced Monday there will be no charges following an investigation into accusations against Christine Seuffert.

Seuffert, an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education member, was recently accused of inappropriate behavior with students from more than 30 years ago, when she was a teacher in the district.

According to a press release from O'Toole's office, the conduct was well past the statute of limitations, which begins to run upon a victim turning 18 years old. The conduct took place between 1986 and 1990, according to the three-paragraph press release.

O'Toole said her office spoke with two victims who alleged sexual misconduct, out of nine people who came forward. O'Toole said the others alleged Seuffert provided alcohol to minors.

O'Toole said the current statute of limitations on the sexual misconduct charges was 25 years, and was six years at the time of the conduct.

"We went from the 25-year [statute of limitations] just to be safe," O'Toole said.

Because the statute of limitations had passed, the charges could not even be presented to a grand jury for criminal prosecution, O'Toole said.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office investigated the claims against Seuffert, and the investigation was turned over to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office on March 24, according to the press release.

Sean Allgood, the athletic director at the Ashtabula Area City Schools, said he expected this outcome. In January, Allgood told the Star Beacon he was one of the alleged victims named in an anonymous letter sent the to AACS Board of Education last fall.

"That's what they've been saying the whole time," he said. "It doesn't diminish the fact that something did happen."

He spoke publicly about his experiences with Seuffert at a board meeting earlier this year.

Allgood said he was asked about allegations in the letter, and maintained he told the truth.

"Had that letter not came out, I probably never would have spoken. I probably would have taken it to my grave," he said. "It's kind of a tough deal now, being at the school. The atmosphere, it's kind of a little difficult to work at times."

On Monday evening, Seuffert's attorney, Christopher Newcomb, released a statement on behalf of his client.

"Christine has led a career dedicated to the students and staff of the Ashtabula City School District as a teacher and as a school board member," Newcomb said in the statement.

"Despite the disparate treatment levied against her on multiple levels during the investigation, Christine maintained professionalism, candor and complied fully with the investigation. She now plans to move forward and fully resume her work on behalf of the school district And, now that the investigation is complete, she and I are reviewing all of her potential legal remedies."