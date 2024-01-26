No charges in fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot in Garner

Three days after a man was fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot, Garner police said the shooter will not face criminal charges.

Colton Valdez, 29, died after being shot around 6 p.m. Tuesday outside the Walmart at 4500 Fayetteville Road.

The man who shot him remained on the scene until police arrived and was detained for questioning. Officers collected evidence and spoke with witnesses, according to a news release.

Investigators determined Valdez had displayed a weapon during an argument when the other man, whose name was not released, shot him.

Valdez’s weapon turned out to be a BB air gun that resembled a real gun, the release stated.

“After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the decision was made not to file charges against the man who shot Mr. Valdez,” the Garner Police Department said in a statement.

The News & Observer has left a message with the District Attorney’s Office to learn more about the case.

Valdez’s family said he was shot during an argument with a man who was yelling at Valdez’s mother as she was backing out of a parking spot, according to information in a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family.

“5 funerals in the last 6 or 7 years is really hitting home with us!” a family member wrote.

Police declined to confirm the nature of the argument.